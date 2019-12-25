Kate Middleton Shares Personal Family Photo of Prince William Giving Prince Louis a Sweet Kiss

Image zoom Kensington Palace/Twitter

Kate Middleton and Prince William are sending their Christmas wishes — with a kiss!

The royal couple released a new photo just in time for the holiday. In the sweet snap, taken by mom Kate, proud dad William is pictured planting a kiss on the cheek of his youngest son Prince Louis, 19 months.

William, 37, and his three children Prince George, 6, and Princess Charlotte, 4, and little Louis posed for the black-and-white shot on the grounds of their family home Anmer Hall, in Norfolk, Kensington Palace said.

“Merry Christmas to all our followers!” Kensington Palace wrote alongside the image on Twitter.

Kate, who has dubbed herself an “enthusiastic amateur photographer,” regularly shares photos she has taken of her family. She studied art history at the University of St. Andrews — where she met Prince William. Photography was also the focus of her thesis in school.

The family is spending the holidays at their country home, which is on the Queen’s Sandringham estate. After the children have opened their stockings, William and Kate will join Queen Elizabeth and other royal family members for church services at St. Mary Magdalene church. George and Charlotte are expected to join them.

Image zoom Tim Rooke/Shutterstock

The royal parents sent out another charming family photo earlier this month to mark the holidays with a special Christmas that features the family posing on a vintage motorcycle sidecar.

The family headed to Norfolk, about 110 miles north of London, shortly after they celebrated the holidays with a Christmas luncheon hosted by Queen Elizabeth at Buckingham Palace.