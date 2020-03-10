Kate Middleton Shares One of Prince Louis' 'Favorite Songs' — It's a Surprising Classic!

Image zoom Kate Middleton and Prince Louis Matt Porteous/PA

Prince Louis is already a music lover!

Kate Middleton hosted a Buckingham Palace reception honoring her patronage Place2Be‘s 25th anniversary on Monday evening, where she chatted with two school choirs performing at the event.

After learning that two of the children were celebrating birthdays, she joked that she should be the one singing to them. The royal mom then shared that “Happy Birthday” is “one of Louis’ favorite songs.”

However, her son — who turns 2 next month — wasn’t able to enjoy the choirs’ performances as he was already “tucked up in bed,” Kate told them.

Kate previously revealed that she had been bringing her youngest son to a musical toddler playgroup — and the duo loves to sing and dance alongside the other families.

Kate, 38, loves talking about her three children and sharing insights to their royal lives, including their favorite foods (she’s said “Louis absolutely loves beetroot“) to their milestones (lately, Louis is very proud of his “balancing” skills).

Kate’s palace reception took place just hours after attending the Commonwealth Day service at Westminster Abbey with the rest of the royal family — including Prince Harry and Meghan in their first public reunion since the couple relocated to Canada.

The royal mom changed from her red coat and matching headpiece into a glamorous blue gown with lace sleeves. She let her hair down for the reception after having it in an intricate updo for the daytime ceremony.

She gave a rare speech, talking about her history with the organization.

“Place2Be was one of the first charities I became patron of. I knew it was special then, but having spent many years since, learning about the importance of childhood development, I see even more the value in the work that you do and I am hugely grateful for all that you have taught me over the past seven years,” Kate said. “You taught me, right from the start, that the children in your schools are only as happy and emotionally strong as the adults in their care. That is why you take such great pride in the work you do with your teachers and your parents.”

She continued, “You taught me the importance of creating safe and nurturing environments within schools, embracing a holistic view of emotional well-being which permeates through the whole school system. You also taught me that it’s the simplest things that make a difference to children. It’s the quality time that is spent with them. It’s the time you take to listen to them. It is trusting relationships that have the most profound impact on the emotional and mental well-being of a child.”