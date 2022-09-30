Kate Middleton Shares Her Children's Candid Reaction to Her Engagement Photos with Prince William

It sounds like Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis have been going through their family photo albums!

Kate Middleton and Prince William stepped out in Wales on Tuesday, marking their first visit to the nation since becoming the Prince and Princess of Wales following the death of Queen Elizabeth. While meeting well-wishers, Kate spotted one person who was holding a flag featuring the couple's engagement photo from 2010.

"Oh my goodness, is that from our engagement?" the royal said in a video shared by TikTok user mariahedges8. "We always laugh about this. Although we've been married for 11 years, we've been together for double that, so it's extraordinary."

Kate then revealed her three children's reactions to seeing the snaps: "The children look back at the photos and say, 'Mummy, you look so young!' "

Kate and Prince William, both 40, met as students at the University of St. Andrews in Scotland. They publicly announced their engagement in Nov. 2010, a few weeks after William popped the question (with mother Princess Diana's sapphire and diamond ring!) while they were vacationing in Kenya.

Their visit to Wales this week was particularly special, as it was a return to where they lived as newlyweds and first-time parents while Prince William worked as a helicopter pilot with the Royal Air Force's Search and Rescue Force.

"It's nice coming back to Wales because it was where we lived before we had our family and everything, so it's been a really special day," the Princess of Wales told those gathered.

Locals tell PEOPLE that the royal couple is immersing themselves in their new roles. Rev. Steven Bunting — who hosted them at St. Thomas's Church in Swansea, home to a food bank and baby supply hub for families in need — says William is even learning the ancient national language.

"He talked about learning Welsh and shared some Welsh phrases he's trying to do," Bunting says, revealing that the prince was practicing the phrases "paned" (a cup, such as of tea) and "bara brith" (traditional Welsh tea bread).

The reverend adds it meant so much that Prince William and Princess Kate visited when they did, traveling to Wales the day after the mourning period for Queen Elizabeth ended.

"He is throwing himself into the new role," Bunting says of Prince William. "The fact that they've come straight here on day one says it all."

Charlotte and Kate Middleton Matthew Horwood/Getty Images

They were especially a hit with the Welsh children. A 4-year-old boy named Theo Crompton looked thrilled to present Kate with flowers, while 2-year-old Charlotte gave the Princess a huge hug.

While chatting with a group of schoolchildren, Kate complimented one boy's uniform and revealed that Prince George is mastering a new skill.

Hello! reported that Kate asked the child if he had tied his own tie and was duly impressed when he confirmed that he did.

"Well done, you. I've been teaching George because he has got to wear a tie now for school, so I'm having to teach him how to do it," she said. "But well done, you've done a good job with your tie. Nice to meet you."