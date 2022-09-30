Kate Middleton Shares Her Children's Candid Reaction to Her Engagement Photos with Prince William

It seems Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis have been looking back at family photo albums

By
Stephanie Petit
Stephanie Petit
Stephanie Petit

Stephanie Petit is a Royals Writer/Reporter at PEOPLE. She has been with the brand since 2016 after graduating from The College of New Jersey and holding previous positions at Seventeen, CBS Radio and more. Follow the proud dog mom on Twitter at @stephpetit_ for the latest on Queen Elizabeth's corgis.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on September 30, 2022 10:02 AM
Britain's Prince George of Cambridge, Britain's Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, Britain's Prince Louis of Cambridge, Britain's Prince William, Duke of Cambridge, and Britain's Princess Charlotte of Cambridge arrive for a settling in afternoon at Lambrook School, near Ascot in Berkshire on September 7, 2022 on the eve of their first school day.
Prince George, Kate Middleton, Prince Louis, Prince William and Princess Charlotte. Photo: JONATHAN BRADY/POOL/AFP via Getty

It sounds like Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis have been going through their family photo albums!

Kate Middleton and Prince William stepped out in Wales on Tuesday, marking their first visit to the nation since becoming the Prince and Princess of Wales following the death of Queen Elizabeth. While meeting well-wishers, Kate spotted one person who was holding a flag featuring the couple's engagement photo from 2010.

"Oh my goodness, is that from our engagement?" the royal said in a video shared by TikTok user mariahedges8. "We always laugh about this. Although we've been married for 11 years, we've been together for double that, so it's extraordinary."

Kate then revealed her three children's reactions to seeing the snaps: "The children look back at the photos and say, 'Mummy, you look so young!' "

<a href="https://people.com/tag/prince-william/" data-inlink="true">Prince William</a> and <a href="https://people.com/tag/kate-middleton/" data-inlink="true">Kate Middleton</a> pose for photographs in the State Apartments of St James Palace on November 16, 2010 in London, England. After much speculation, Clarence House today announced the engagement of <a href="https://people.com/tag/prince-william/" data-inlink="true">Prince William</a> to <a href="https://people.com/tag/kate-middleton/" data-inlink="true">Kate Middleton</a>. The couple will get married in either the Spring or Summer of next year and continue to live in North Wales while <a href="https://people.com/tag/prince-william/" data-inlink="true">Prince William</a> works as an air sea rescue pilot for the RAF. The couple became engaged during a recent holiday in Kenya having been together for eight years.
Kate Middleton and Prince William on the day of their engagement announcement. Chris Jackson/Getty

Kate and Prince William, both 40, met as students at the University of St. Andrews in Scotland. They publicly announced their engagement in Nov. 2010, a few weeks after William popped the question (with mother Princess Diana's sapphire and diamond ring!) while they were vacationing in Kenya.

Their visit to Wales this week was particularly special, as it was a return to where they lived as newlyweds and first-time parents while Prince William worked as a helicopter pilot with the Royal Air Force's Search and Rescue Force.

"It's nice coming back to Wales because it was where we lived before we had our family and everything, so it's been a really special day," the Princess of Wales told those gathered.

<a href="https://people.com/tag/prince-william/" data-inlink="true">Prince William</a>, Prince of Wales and Catherine, Princess of Wales leave St Thomas Church, which has been has been redeveloped to provide support to vulnerable people, during their visit to Wales on September 27, 2022 in Swansea, Wales.
Prince William and Kate Middleton. Chris Jackson/Getty

Locals tell PEOPLE that the royal couple is immersing themselves in their new roles. Rev. Steven Bunting — who hosted them at St. Thomas's Church in Swansea, home to a food bank and baby supply hub for families in need — says William is even learning the ancient national language.

"He talked about learning Welsh and shared some Welsh phrases he's trying to do," Bunting says, revealing that the prince was practicing the phrases "paned" (a cup, such as of tea) and "bara brith" (traditional Welsh tea bread).

The reverend adds it meant so much that Prince William and Princess Kate visited when they did, traveling to Wales the day after the mourning period for Queen Elizabeth ended.

"He is throwing himself into the new role," Bunting says of Prince William. "The fact that they've come straight here on day one says it all."

The Prince And Princess Of Wales Visit Wales
Charlotte and Kate Middleton. Matthew Horwood/Getty Images

They were especially a hit with the Welsh children. A 4-year-old boy named Theo Crompton looked thrilled to present Kate with flowers, while 2-year-old Charlotte gave the Princess a huge hug.

Can't get enough of PEOPLE's Royals coverage? Sign up for our free Royals newsletter to get the latest updates on Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle and more!

While chatting with a group of schoolchildren, Kate complimented one boy's uniform and revealed that Prince George is mastering a new skill.

<a href="https://people.com/tag/prince-william/" data-inlink="true">Prince William</a>, Prince of Wales and Catherine, Princess of Wales arrive at St Thomas Church, which has been has been redeveloped to provide support to vulnerable people, during their visit to Wales on September 27, 2022 in Swansea, Wales
Kate Middleton and Prince William. Samir Hussein/WireImage

Hello! reported that Kate asked the child if he had tied his own tie and was duly impressed when he confirmed that he did.

"Well done, you. I've been teaching George because he has got to wear a tie now for school, so I'm having to teach him how to do it," she said. "But well done, you've done a good job with your tie. Nice to meet you."

Related Articles
Prince William, Prince of Wales and Catherine, Princess of Wales leave St Thomas Church, which has been has been redeveloped to provide support to vulnerable people, during their visit to Wales on September 27, 2022 in Swansea, Wales.
Prince William Reveals He's Learning Welsh as He Steps Into New Role as Prince of Wales
Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge and Prince George
Kate Middleton Reveals Prince George Is Mastering a Relatable Childhood Milestone
Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge and Prince William, Duke of Cambridge visit to Cardiff Castle on December 08, 2020 in Cardiff, Wales.
All About Kate Middleton and Prince William's Special Connection to Wales
Sophie, Countess of Wessex Wears Camo in Visit to Charity That Previously Was Championed by Prince Philip
Sophie, Countess of Wessex Sports Camo in Role She Inherited from Father-in-Law Prince Philip
Kate Middleton Arrives with Prince George and Princess Charlotte to Queen's Funeral at Westminster Abbey
Prince George, 9, and Princess Charlotte, 7, Join Royal Family Procession at Queen Elizabeth's Funeral
The State Funeral Of Queen Elizabeth II
See Princess Charlotte's Grown Up Gesture for Queen Elizabeth at the Late Monarch's Funeral
Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, accompanied by their parents the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, arrive for a settling in afternoon at Lambrook School, near Ascot in Berkshire
Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis Have New Names Under King Charles III
Prince William, Duke of Cambridge and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge pose during an Official Meeting with the Taoiseach of Ireland Leo Varadkar on March 03, 2020 in Dublin, Ireland. The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are undertaking an official visit to Ireland between Tuesday 3rd March and Thursday 5th March, at the request of the Foreign and Commonwealth Office
The Great Kate Middleton Debate: Princess or Duchess? What to Call the Future Queen Consort
Princess Catherine of Wales
How Kate Middleton's Dress at Queen Elizabeth's Funeral Honored the Late Monarch
LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM - JUNE 05: (EMBARGOED FOR PUBLICATION IN UK NEWSPAPERS UNTIL 24 HOURS AFTER CREATE DATE AND TIME) Prince George of Cambridge, Prince William, Duke of Cambridge, Princess Charlotte of Cambridge, Prince Louis of Cambridge and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge stand on the balcony of Buckingham Palace following the Platinum Pageant on June 5, 2022 in London, England. The Platinum Jubilee of Elizabeth II is being celebrated from June 2 to June 5, 2022, in the UK and Commonwealth to mark the 70th anniversary of the accession of Queen Elizabeth II on 6 February 1952. (Photo by Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images)
Prince William Is Trying to 'Keep Things as Normal as Possible' for George, Charlotte and Louis
princess-diana
Kate Middleton Is Set to Become Princess of Wales, Like Princess Diana Before Her
Mandatory Credit: Photo by Guy Bell/Shutterstock (13388500c) Prince Harry and Meghan Duchess of Sussex arrive - The hearse carrying the Prince Harry and coffin of Queen Elizabeth II arrives at Hyde Park Corner on its way to Buckingham Palace. The coffin of Queen Elizabeth II arrives at Hyde Park Corner., Hyde Park Corner, London, UK - 13 Sep 2022
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Join Royal Family to Receive Queen Elizabeth's Coffin at Palace
Princess Anne, Princess Royal, Princess Beatrice, Lady Louise Windsor, Prince Andrew, Duke of York, Queen Elizabeth II, Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, Prince Charles, Prince of Wales, Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, Prince William, Duke of Cambridge, Princess Charlotte of Cambridge, Savannah Phillips, Prince George of Cambridge and Isla Phillips
A Guide to the Royal Family's Official Titles (Including a Few New Ones)
Buckingham Palace
Where Does the Royal Family Live? Everything to Know About Their Residences
Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, Prince Charles, Prince of Wales and Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex
Do Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Children Have Royal Titles Now That Their Grandfather Is King?
Prince William, Duke of Cambridge, Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, Prince Louis of Cambridge, Prince George of Cambridge and Princess Charlotte of Cambridge
All About Prince William and Kate Middleton's 3 Kids