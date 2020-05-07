Kate Middleton Shares Messy Behind-the-Scenes Details of Prince Louis' Birthday Photo Shoot

The royal mom revealed Prince Louis wasn't the only one with paint on him by the end!

No one emerged spotless after Prince Louis' finger painting session — not even Kate Middleton!

The royal mom shared new details of the recent birthday portraits of her 2-year-old son, which she took last month at the family's country home of Anmer Hall while observing stay-at-home orders amid the coronavirus pandemic. Kate and Prince William shared five photos of their youngest child making a rainbow handprint art project, including a relatable "Instagram vs. Reality" post in which Prince Louis wipes his paint-covered hands all over his face. But it turns out that Prince Louis wasn't the only one who got messy during the art activity.

"I should’ve taken a photograph of what I looked like after as well!" Kate, 38, said on U.K. talk show This Morning. "Luckily, that wasn’t documented but I was pretty much, I looked like Louis at the end of those."

Kate also shot images of daughter Princess Charlotte to celebrate her 5th birthday on May 2, in which the little royal took part in a volunteering effort by packing up and delivering food parcels for older residents.

"Again this was part of a collection, that photograph particularly of Charlotte was part of a collection to try and tell a story," Kate said. "And that’s really what we hope people will take inspiration through this project, is really just to try and tell their part of a story from a personal level to try and help showcase and share what they're going through."

Kate's TV appearance via video call came as she was promoting a new photography project called "Hold Still," which is seeking to find 100 portraits capturing a snapshot of the U.K. during the extraordinary times of the coronavirus pandemic.

"I think we’ve all seen some incredible images out there and heard some amazing stories and some desperately sad stories, but also some really uplifting ones as well," the Duchess of Cambridge explained. "And I really hope that through a project like this we might be able to showcase some of those stories to document and share a moment in time I suppose that we are all experiencing."

Like others around the country, Kate and her family of five have been adapting to life in quarantine, including homeschooling Princess Charlotte and 6-year-old Prince George.

"George gets very upset because he just wants to do all of Charlotte’s projects," Kate shared. "Spider sandwiches are far cooler than literacy work!"

The Cambridges are also adapting to communicating with loved ones through FaceTime and video calls.

"We try and check in daily with family members and speak to them about news and things like that. In some ways I suppose we’ve got a lot more contact and a lot more face time than perhaps we would’ve done before," she said. "But it is difficult, it’s hard to explain to a five and a six, nearly seven-year-old, what’s going on. But the schools are being great at supporting them as well. Hard times, but we’ve got the support out there I think."