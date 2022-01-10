Kate Middleton Shares a Personal Message Following Her 40th Birthday

She concluded her message of thanks with a simple "C" for Catherine

Kate Middleton is expressing her gratitude to those who wished her well on her 40th birthday.

The Duchess of Cambridge, who celebrated her milestone birthday on Sunday, delivered the personal message via her social media accounts.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"Thank you for all of your very kind birthday wishes, and to Paolo and the National Portrait Gallery for these three special portraits. C," she shared on Twitter and Instagram.

She concluded her message with a simple "C" for Catherine. It's rare for Kate and her husband Prince William to personally deliver their own messages from their joint account. William recently signed a tweet about the England football team with a "W."

The Duchess of Cambridge commemorated her milestone birthday with the release of three official portraits taken in November at London's Kew Gardens by Italian fashion photographer Paolo Roversi.

The portraits will enter the permanent collection of the National Portrait Gallery, of which Kate is Patron. Ahead of the Portrait Gallery's re-opening in 2023, the photographs will be part of its Coming Home project, a nationwide initiative that sees portraits of well-known individuals being sent to locations that they are closely associated with.

The Duchess of Cambridge's new photos will be displayed over the course of 2022 in three places that hold special meaning to Kate: Berkshire, St. Andrews and Anglesey. Kate grew up in Bucklebury, Berkshire, and often returns to spend time with her parents, Carole and Michael Middleton, who still live in the quiet village. St. Andrews is an important spot for both Kate and Prince William as they met as freshmen at the University of St. Andrews in 2002. And Anglesey is where the couple lived after their royal wedding in 2011. William and Kate rented an isolated cottage in Anglesey, Wales, as William trained nearby for the Royal Air Force.

PORTRAITS TO MARK THE DUCHESS OF CAMBRIDGE’S 40TH BIRTHDAY Kate Middleton | Credit: Paolo Roversi

The mom of three spent her birthday privately amid the ongoing surge in COVID-19 cases across the U.K.

Queen Elizabeth shared a message for Kate on Sunday in a social media post, writing, "Wishing The Duchess of Cambridge a very happy 40th birthday today!" The caption accompanied a series of photos featuring the monarch and Kate.

PORTRAITS TO MARK THE DUCHESS OF CAMBRIDGE’S 40TH BIRTHDAY Kate Middleton | Credit: Paolo Roversi

Kate's father-in-law Prince Charles and his wife Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall also wished the royal a happy birthday.