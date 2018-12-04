Snow Princess! Kate Middleton Dazzles in Sequined Gown (She Coordinated with the Queen and Camilla)

Kate Middleton is a winter fairy tale come to life!

The royal looked every inch the snow princess in a glittering off-white gown embellished with sequined and featuring sheer capped sleeves. She topped off her look with the ultimate accessory: the Lover’s Knot tiara, which was a favorite of Princess Diana.

She also proudly wore the yellow ribbon of the Royal Family Order of Queen Elizabeth, which she recently received.

Kate entered the annual reception held by Queen Elizabeth at Buckingham Palace for diplomatic representatives and staff behind the monarch and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall. The royal women made the perfect matching trio in coordinated off-white gowns.

Victoria Jones - WPA Pool/Getty

Victoria Jones - WPA Pool/Getty

The Queen looked regal in a white gown with a tiered lacy overlay (and gold shoes!), while Camilla wore an off-white satin gown with beaded detailing. They both also wore tiaras for the event.

Victoria Jones - WPA Pool/Getty

Victoria Jones - WPA Pool/Getty

The monarch was all smiles as she greeted guests, including ambassadors and high commissioners.

Victoria Jones - WPA Pool/Getty

Victoria Jones - WPA Pool/Getty

Splash News

Kate and Prince William traveled to the palace from their home at Kensington Palace on Tuesday evening — hours after hosting a children’s party for military families.

It is the fifth time the couple has attended the annual bash. William, as required by the dress code, wore a white tie with his tail coat.