Kate Middleton Paid Tribute to the Queen at Prince Philip's Funeral with Sentimental Jewelry

While attending her grandfather-in-law's funeral, Kate wore a necklace and a pair of earrings with special ties to Queen Elizabeth and her husband of 73 years

There's a deep significance to the jewelry Kate Middleton wore during Prince Philip's funeral.

While attending grandfather-in-law Prince Philip's funeral at St. George's Chapel on Saturday, the Duchess of Cambridge wore a necklace and a pair of earrings with special ties to Queen Elizabeth and her husband of 73 years.

For her necklace, Kate, 39, wore the Queen's Four Row Japanese Pearl Choker, which she previously wore at the Queen and the Duke of Edinburgh's 70th wedding anniversary party in 2017. According to Her Majesty's Jewel Vault, the Queen also previously loaned the choker to Princess Diana for a state visit to the Netherlands in 1082.

Kate also wore the Queen's Bahrain Pearl Earrings, made from pearls gifted to the Queen on the event of her wedding to Philip in 1947. The earrings contain a large round diamond with a smaller circle diamond hanging below it. Three baguette diamonds hang from there, with three more small diamonds making way to the dangling pearl.

Kate has worn the sentimental earrings on several occasions in the past, including for the Remembrance Day service in 2016, just one year after the monarch opted to wear the jewels the previous year for the same event.

The Funeral Of Prince Philip, Duke Of Edinburgh Is Held In Windsor Kate Middleton | Credit: Chris Jackson/WPA Pool/Getty Images

Prince William and Kate Middleton Prince William and Kate Middleton

As her husband Prince William took part in the procession, the Duchess of Cambridge took her place alongside the other guests attending the funeral of the Duke of Edinburgh on Saturday at St. George's Chapel in Windsor Castle. Due to COVID-19 protocols, only 30 people could attend the service.

Like all of the guests in attendance, Kate also wore a black face mask.

Following the close of the hour-long ceremony, William and Prince Harry, who were reunited at the funeral for the first time in more than a year, could be seen walking and talking together alongside Kate.

In the days before the funeral, a number of never-before-seen photos of Philip spending time with his family were released, many of which were taken by Kate.

Alongside one portrait of son Prince George sitting with Philip in a carriage, which Kate took in 2015, William shared a touching tribute — noting that Philip and Kate shared a special connection.

"I will always be grateful that my wife had so many years to get to know my grandfather and for the kindness he showed her," William said.

Kate Middleton, Prince Philip Kate Middleton and Prince Philip | Credit: Samir Hussein/WireImage

Before joining the royal family, Kate participated in the Duke of Edinburgh Award, a youth development program founded by Prince Philip, during her time at Marlborough College.