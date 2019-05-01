Kate Middleton Reveals Princess Charlotte Loves to Play with Slime — but There Was a Mishap!

Things are getting sticky at the palace – thanks to Princess Charlotte!

Kate Middleton shared that her daughter – who will celebrate her fourth birthday on May 2 – is a big fan of playing with slime, a gooey toy that has become popular with kids. The latest insight into the young royal came about while Kate was speaking with a young girl named Narriyah during Wednesday’s visit to the Kantor Centre of Excellence at the Anna Freud National Centre for Families and Children.

“Charlotte, my daughter, she dropped hers on the floor and it was pink and ended up brown and covered in so much mud,” Kate told Narriyah, according to Hello! magazine. “It ends up all gooey, doesn’t it?”

The girl’s grandmother later said that Kate was “lovely” while speaking with Narriyah.

“It was quite funny that they were talking about slime, of all things,” she said.

The Kantor Centre of Excellence brings together leading practitioners in neuroscience, mental health, social care, child development, research and education, alongside young people and their families. By hosting everything in one space, the center is better placed to transform mental health provision for children and their families across the U.K., the charity believes.

Kate, wearing an emerald green dress by Emilia Wickstead, was also shown the Pears Family School that combines mental health care and education, for children aged 5-14, who maybe unsuited to a mainstream school, in a setting in which a parent or carer joins in the classroom with their child.

The Anna Freud center, and its head Peter Fonagy, are at the forefront of Kate’s push to create a new framework for families and young people in the early years of their lives. She is looking at education, mental health services and support for families facing crises such as alcoholism and addiction.

Fonagy told PEOPLE earlier this year, “She’s extraordinarily serious about finding good solutions to the challenges of families with young children.”

Kate also made a short speech about the impact of the work being down at the Anna Freud Centre.

“We are all here today because we care so much about transforming the mental health of children, young people, and their families,” she said. “I have learnt so much about early childhood development and the importance of support for parents through your work here at the Anna Freud Centre. This is something I really do care about.”

The royal mom added, “The ambition for the new Kantor Centre of Excellence is hugely inspiring. The bringing together of research, education, practice and policy, all in one place, will take Anna Freud Centre’s mission to the next level. It is testament to what can be achieved when people work together to realize a shared vision.”