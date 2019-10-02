Kate Middleton Says Princess Charlotte Likes Her Spicy Curry: ‘Charlotte Is Pretty Good with Heat'

Kate Middleton the chef!

The royal mom of three is getting candid about the dishes she likes to cook at home for her family, including her famous curry.

Kate and Prince William celebrated Pakistani culture during their joint outing to the Aga Khan Centre in London on Wednesday to meet with key figures in the community, including musicians, chefs and artists. The royal couple are set to visit Pakistan for a royal tour on Oct. 14-18.

At the event, the couple said they were looking forward to trying the food in Pakistan during their upcoming tour. Kate then revealed that she often cooks curry at home, and typically makes a mild version for their kids — Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis — and a spicier one for her and William. But it seems 5-year-old Charlotte can handle the spicy curry!

“It’s so hard cooking curry with the family though,” she said. “The children have a portion with no spice, yours is medium,” she said to William. “And I quite like it hot.”

She added: “Charlotte is pretty good with heat.”

Image zoom Samir Hussein/WireImage

William told guests he likes his food medium spicy, something that one person told him does not exist in Pakistan.

“Me and heat, not so good,” he said. “I love spice but not heat.

“I’m looking forward to it anyway. I’m going to need a bigger suit,” he added, pulling out the waist and jacket of his single-breasted blue suit.

Image zoom Kate Middleton and Prince William Jeff Spicer - WPA Pool/Getty

In April 2017, Will and Kate got candid about life at home in the palace, revealing that they watch their favorite shows with curry takeout in “comfy clothes.”

During an interview with BBC Radio One, they were asked how they like to relax, and they shared that they order takeout and watch their favorite shows, including Homeland and Game of Thrones.

Image zoom Kate Middleton

“Absolutely and curry — definitely!” Kate said, while William added that the order doesn’t get delivered to the palace.

“Normally someone goes and picks it up,” he said.

Image zoom Karwai Tang/WireImage; Getty

When asked what they wear during chill nights at home, the royal dad said: “I’ve got my comfy clothes, yes.”

