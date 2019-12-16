Kate Middleton Says Prince William Used to Make This Dish in College to ‘Impress Me’

Prince William pulled out all the stops to impress his future wife Kate Middleton when they were students in college together.

As the royal couple joined baking expert Mary Berry for A Berry Royal Christmas, which aired in the U.K. on Monday night, Berry asked Kate if William ever cooked for her at home.

“He sometimes does, actually. He’s very good at breakfast. In our university days he used to cook all sorts of meals. I think that’s when he was trying to impress me, Mary,” Kate told Berry with a laugh. “Things like Bolognese sauce and things like that.”

William and Kate met as freshmen in 2001 at the University of St. Andrews, Scotland’s oldest university. Sharing a flat with friends by their sophomore year, William and Kate spent their nights at local pubs Ma Bells and West Port as well as the restaurant Pizza Express. The small town allowed their love to bloom in relative privacy.

When William was asked if he’d be cooking with their kids — Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis — for Christmas, the royal dad replied: “We are talking about doing mince pies this year. I love mince pies. If the children want to cook mince pies then I’m happy to do that.”

And it seems William and Kate have a couple of veggie lovers on their hands. “We grow our own vegetables,” Kate told Berry, adding: “We’ve got carrots, beans, beetroot — a massive favorite — Louis absolutely loves beetroot.”

Kate also revealed that her 4-year-old daughter Princess Charlotte likes a certain crop of their potatoes. “Charlotte obviously likes her Charlotte potatoes,” she says with a smile. (Charlotte potatoes are the most popular salad potato in the U.K. — and similar to new potatoes with their creamy texture.)

William and Kate went head-to-head on the TV special making roulade (rolled cake). The royal mom revealed that she always makes her children’s birthday cakes from scratch — but doesn’t always get the measurements quite right.

“I love making the cake,” the royal mom shared. “It’s become a bit of a tradition that I stay up ’til midnight with ridiculous amounts of cake mix and icing and I make far too much. But I love it.”