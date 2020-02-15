Kate Middleton Says Prince William Felt Helpless as She Battled Severe Morning Sickness While Pregnant

Image zoom Steve Parsons/PA Images via Getty Images

Kate Middleton is getting real about her pregnancy experience.

In a revealing new interview with Happy Mum, Happy Baby Podcast, which premiered Saturday, the royal revealed how her Hyperemesis Gravidarum, a form of severe morning sickness, made her pregnancy more of “a challenge.”

“It was fine. I got very bad morning sickness, so I’m not the happiest of pregnant people,” the Duchess of Cambridge told host Giovanna Fletcher.

“Have you had it every time or just the first time?” the best-selling author asked.

“Yes, unfortunately. Lots of people have it far, far worse, but it was definitely a challenge,” Kate said. “Not just for me but also for your loved ones around you – and I think that’s the thing – being pregnant and having a newborn baby and things like that, impacts everybody in the family.”

The princess, who is promoting her groundbreaking survey called “5 Big Questions on the Under Fives,” which kicked off last month, adds, “You know, William didn’t feel he could do much to help and it’s hard for everyone to see you suffering without actually being able to do anything about it.”

Fletcher, who has three kids of her own, added, “Especially since it’s such an amazing magical time but then you’re just feeling rotten!”

“Yes – utterly rotten!” the royal mom of three agreed. “I was really sick – I wasn’t eating the things I should be eating – but yet, the body was still able to take all the goodness from my body and to grow new life, which I think is fascinating.”

To help battle her severe morning sickness, Kate took it upon herself to learn the “hypnobirthing”method for all three of her deliveries.

Kate immediately connected with hypnobirthing, which involves various relaxation and self-hypnosis techniques to help relax the body before and during labor and birth. Classes generally teach participants to practice and use a combination of music, visualization, positive thinking and words and even prompts from partners to relax the body and control sensations during labor, according to the Mayo Clinic.

“It was through hyperemesis that I really realized the power of the mind over the body because I really had to try everything and everything to try and help me through it,” Kate said.

“There’s levels of it,” she continued. “I’m not going to say that William was standing there sort of, chanting sweet nothings at me. He definitely wasn’t! I didn’t even ask him about it, but it was just something I wanted to do for myself.”

Kate welcomed son Prince George on July 22, 2013. His sister Princess Charlotte followed on May 2, 2015. Younger brother Prince Louis was born on April 23, 2018. The royal mom had all three of her children in the Lindo Wing at St. Mary’s Hospital in London.