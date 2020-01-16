Kate Middleton Says Prince William Doesn't Want Any More Children

Kate Middleton and Prince William‘s family is complete!

After meeting with leaders from various different faith and community groups at Khidmat Centre in Bradford, Yorkshire on Wednesday, Kate, 38, chatted with the crowd and revealed that William, 37, doesn’t want any more kids.

While chatting with royal fan Josh Macpalce, who excitedly told the duchess that he has sent cards congratulating her after each of her three children were born, she revealed that it is unlikely she will become a mom of four in the future.

“I don’t think William wants any more,” Kate told the 25-year-old as she and William stepped out for their first outing since news broke that Meghan Markle and Prince Harry will be stepping back as senior members of the royal family.

Macplace, who is autistic and has DiGeorge syndrome, which is caused by the deletion of a small segment of chromosome 22, held out his arms to Kate, who bent down and gave him a hug.

“Thank you for the hug,” she told him.

Image zoom Kate Middleton and Prince William Danny Lawson/PA Images via Getty Images

RELATED: Kate Middleton and Prince William Show No Sign of Stress on First Post-Royal Family Crisis Outing

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge appeared to be in good spirits despite Harry and Meghan’s shocking exit with crowd member Rukshar Parveen, 20, saying William “didn’t let it show that the drama had been going on.”

“I love the Royal Family and I was really impressed with him.”

Kate’s comments about expanding her family while in Bradford come after she previously hinted at the idea in February of last year.

The royal mom of three admitted she was feeling “broody” as she met an adorable 5-month-old baby during her and William’s tour in Northern Ireland.

Can’t get enough of PEOPLE‘s Royals coverage? Sign up for our free Royals newsletter to get the latest updates on Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle and more!

Kate couldn’t resist going up to little James Barr, telling his dad, Alan Barr: “He’s gorgeous. It makes me feel broody.”

She then greeted baby James, telling him: “You’re a very sweet little boy.”

Alan boldly asked Kate: “Baby number four?”

Kate replied with a laugh: “I think William would be a little worried.”

Kate and William share sons Prince Louis, 1, Prince George, 6, and daughter Princess Charlotte, 4.

Image zoom Prince William and Kate Middleton and their children DANIEL LEAL-OLIVAS/AFP/Getty Images

During her outing on Wednesday, Kate couldn’t help but rave over a proud mom moment she had with Louis about his “balancing” skills.

RELATED: Kate Middleton Just Wore the Chicest Green Coat, and Now We Need One Too

While visiting with a grandparents-and-babies group, Kate joined in on a sing-along and chatted with the group.

Jo Broadbent, who cares for her 6-year-old granddaughter, chatted with the royal mom, revealing: “I asked how her children were. She said Louis had started to tell her ‘he’s balancing,’ and she said it was really nice to see him turning into a little boy from being a baby. She’s obviously very proud of her children.”