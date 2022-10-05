Kate Middleton Says It 'Feels Like Yesterday' That Prince Louis Was a Baby: 'He's a Big Boy Now'

It isn't hard for Kate Middleton to remember Prince Louis' baby days!

The new Princess of Wales — shares Prince George, 9, Princess Charlotte, 7, and Prince Louis, 4, with husband Prince William — visited Royal Surrey County Hospital Wednesday, and made a relatable revelation while touring the maternity unit.

"I keep thinking Louis is a baby, but he's a big boy now. It just feels like yesterday," Kate, 40, said as she met a baby named Giles Talbot-Erasu, Hello! reported.

Observing the newborn's cozy position, she added that it reminded her of her eldest son. "George was so huddled up too, he spent quite a few days like that," she said.

In similar sentiments, the mom of three has previously spoken about how quickly their youngest is growing up. While visiting the Little Village baby bank's hub in Brent in July, the royal remarked that it felt like time was flying.

"I keep thinking Louis is my baby, but he's a proper boy now," Kate said of her young son, who made headlines for his playful mood at Queen Elizabeth's Platinum Jubilee celebrations in June.

While the Prince and Princess of Wales have hinted that their family is complete with three children, Kate has not grown immune to the charm of adorable babies! Kate previously joked about feeling "broody" after meeting with young children, and William, 40, had something playful to say about it in the spring.

"Can you get my wife out of here before she gets broody?" Prince William joked when the couple visited a class in Scotland in May, where students were learning about empathy by observing an infant — A.K.A. their "tiny teacher," Saul.

On the first day of her solo royal tour in Denmark in February, Kate met with parents and their babies during a visit to the University of Copenhagen.

"It makes me very broody," she shared at the time. "William always worries about me meeting under 1-year-olds. I come home saying, 'Let's have another one.' "

Princess Kate has dedicated much of her royal work in recent years to the topic of early childhood development, and she visited Royal Surrey County Hospital on Wednesday to advance her understanding of the best practices in maternity care.

Kate was shown around by Amy Stubbs, deputy director of midwifery, who tells PEOPLE that the royal was easy for new parents to connect with.

"She was very relatable. She talked a lot about how it felt for her when she became a mother," Stubbs says.

"She was just delightful. She spent a lot of time talking to a lot of the staff and meeting mums and dadas and new babies across the whole service," Stubbs adds. "It was a really joyful for everyone to have that opportunity and hugely validating for us as a service for her to take the time out to visit us."

Kate chatted with the patients about the reality of being a new parent.

"No matter how much everyone tells you what you expect, it's a shock to the system, isn't it? You have this idea of what will happen, but every single birth is different," she said, according to Hello! "As nurturing as I know the hospital is, there's nothing like being in your own home. And I bet your families are desperate to see you all."

The royal mom also related to Hannah and Luke Culverwell, who are now parents of two — and heard how their elder son had a bump on his head.

"They all get them," Kate said, according to The Mirror. "They just seem to pick up these cuts and bumps, it's part and parcel of it."

Kate also heard from staff about the hospital's approach to mental health support for pregnant women and new mothers.

"So many women don't reach out for help because they don't realize what they're going through until much further down the line," she said, The Mirror reports. "That's why this wraparound support is so important, not just from a medical team but also family and friends. Being able to open the conversation up for mothers to prioritize and take care of themselves."