Kate Middleton Explains How Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis Are All Different (Exclusive)

The Princess of Wales made the relatable revelation visiting The Dame Kelly Holmes Trust during Mental Health Awareness Week

Simon Perry
and
Janine Henni
Janine Henni
Janine Henni

Published on May 16, 2023
Britain's Prince William, Prince of Wales (R) looks on as (L-R) Britain's Princess Charlotte of Wales, Britain's Prince George of Wales, Britain's Prince Louis of Wales and Britain's Catherine, Princess of Wales toast marshmallows as they take part in the Big Help Out, during a visit to the 3rd Upton Scouts Hut in Slough, west of London on May 8, 2023
DANIEL LEAL/POOL/AFP via Getty

Kate Middleton says there are intricacies to her children's personalities!

The Princess of Wales, 41, made the revelation while visiting The Dame Kelly Holmes Trust in Bath on Tuesday to mark Mental Health Awareness Week. Princess Kate spent time with teens who benefit from mentoring from sports stars, including Dame Kelly Holmes. Holmes, a record-setting track Olympian and founder of the center, tells PEOPLE that Kate made the relatable revelation when her three kids — Prince George, 9, Princess Charlotte, 8, and Prince Louis, 5 — came up in conversation.

"I asked her, 'You've got three children — do you see different traits in them?' And she said, 'Oh yes!' She said that's the thing — learning how to handle the different traits and different needs and abilities even with three young children," Holmes says.

Fans got a sweet glimpse into what the royal kids are like during their grandfather King Charles' coronation weekend, from Prince George's dutiful role as a Page of Honor at the church service to Princess Charlotte adorably keeping Prince Louis in line at a Big Help Out volunteer effort.

Prince William, Prince of Wales, (hidden) Catherine, Princess of Wales, Prince Louis of Wales, Prince George of Wales and Princess Charlotte of Wales depart from the Coronation service of King Charles III and Queen Camilla on May 06, 2023 in London, England.
Adam Gerrard - WPA Pool/Getty

A busy mom of three, Princess Kate shares her children with husband Prince William, whom she married in 2011 — and admitted that she is "still learning" about royal life. According to Holmes, some students from St. Katherine's School in Bristol, who are participating in the trust's On Track To Achieve program with athlete mentor Liz Johnson, a gold medal-winning Paralympic swimmer, asked the Princess of Wales about being a royal and whether it was something she'd wanted.

"She said she 'had to learn and she's still learning every day,' " Holmes tells PEOPLE, adding that Princess Kate cited public speaking.

"Doing public speaking isn't a natural thing for lots of people, and she said she's still working that out, how to project. She humanized everything to show not everyone's perfect," she says. "It doesn't matter what you've got or perceived to have as an individual, you're still going to have those insecurities and need those learning tools that happen over life."

It's clear that Princess Kate "knows the benefits of sport," adds Holmes, especially as an outlet for young people.

"Through sport, you find a fight and an inner desire to be good. Sport brings you so many life skills other than just playing. She's sporty and is campaigning on mental health and that connection is wonderful," says the MBE, 50.

Catherine, Princess of Wales, reacts as she visits the Dame Kelly Holmes Trust in Bath
Kate Middleton, the Princess of Wales. KIN CHEUNG/POOL/AFP via Getty Images

While much of her royal work is focused on children, Kate is particularly interested in early development. On Tuesday's outing, she spent time with documentary-maker and mental health advocate Zara McDermott, who is one of Kate's champions of her Shaping Us campaign that the princess launched from her Royal Foundation Centre for Early Childhood in January.

McDermott took part in the bean bag game with Princess Kate and the students.

"She's one of those people who just loves to get stuck in," McDermott tells PEOPLE of the royal. "She's so personable and a real inspiration. She's a really strong, driven woman who really wants to make a difference… When you're in a room with her, it feels like she's one of everyone. She's really amazing at just slotting right in so beautifully to any setting that she's in. I've noticed that, and I'm kind of awe in that about her."

The Princess Of Wales Visits Dame Kelly Holmes Trust
Kate Middleton in Bath. Kin Cheung - WPA Pool/Getty Images

McDermott adds, "As always, she's so incredibly engaged. This is a topic that's so close to her heart. The whole campaign is centered around something she's been so passionate about. It's an absolute honor to work with her and that she wanted me here today."

