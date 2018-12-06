Kate Middleton Wore a Nearly Identical Version of Her Perfect Christmas Outfit 10 Years Ago!

If it’s not broke, Kate Middleton knows not to fix it.

The royal mom of three stepped out in a festive tartan skirt by Emilia Wickstead with a Brora cropped cashmere black cardigan and matching boots as she and husband Prince William hosted a Christmas party for military families at Kensington Palace on Tuesday. Not only was the outfit perfect for the holiday celebration, but royal fans noticed that Kate has worn a very similar look before — back in January 2008.

Over 10 years ago, before Kate officially joined the royal family with her 2011 wedding to Prince William, she stepped out in a nearly identically patterned skirt with an above-the-knee hemline. She styled the ensemble just like Tuesday’s look — with a black top, that time a blazer over a turtleneck sweater, and black boots.

For both occasions, she wore her hair in loose curls.

The royal mom of three, 36, is known for recycling outfits that have been in her closet for years. For her trip to spread Christmas cheer to military families in Cyprus with William on Wednesday, Princess Kate opted for belted wide-legged trousers paired with an olive green blazer by Smythe, which she debuted in 2016 during the family’s trip to Canada.

She previously wore a navy version of the blazer all the way back in 2011 while departing for her tour of Canada. Kate also sported the same blazer to the London Olympics in 2012 and to the 2014 Commonwealth Games in Glasgow.

But no piece from Kate’s wardrobe has seen as much rotation as her favorite go-to boots, her trusty Penelope Chilvers long tassel boots.

They made their latest appearance when the royal returned to public duty from her maternity leave in October, but the shoes have been in Kate’s closet since 2004!