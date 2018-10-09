Another Royal Rewear! Kate Middleton Recycles Dress for Post-Maternity Leave Outing

Kate Middleton is heading back into her royal closet — again!

The royal mom of three, 36, stepped out with Prince William, 36, for the inaugural Global Ministerial Mental Health Summit looking lovely in lilac. But fans were experiencing some style déjà vu — and for good reason!

Kate chose a light purple Emilia Wickstead dress featuring long sleeves, a piece she previously sported during her family’s visit to Germany in July 2017. The piece, by the New Zealand-born and British-based designer that is one of Kate’s favorites, perfectly coordinated with Prince George and Princess Charlotte‘s ensembles for their special tour of the Airbus training facilities, where they met with apprentices and got a close-up tour of a helicopter.

Kate Middleton EDDIE MULHOLLAND/AFP/Getty Images

Kate Middleton attends Global Ministerial Mental Health Summit Tim Rooke/REX/Shutterstock

Prince William, Prince George, Kate Middleton and Princess Charlotte during tour of Germany in July 2017 Photo by Samir Hussein/WireImage

Kate Middleton and Princess Charlotte in Germany in July 2017 Samir Hussein/WireImage

Kate accessorized for Tuesday’s engagement, her first with Prince William since wrapping her maternity leave, with a matching earring and necklace set by Mappin & Webb, the $1,000 Aspinal of London Mayfair bag and matching heels.

Kate Middleton Chris Jackson/Getty

Kate marked the end of her maternity leave last week when she visited a school in London that exposes children in the city to the great outdoors with an epic royal rewear. She dressed down for the engagement, but remained stylish in an olive green sweater and matching jacket paired with light brown skinny jeans.

Kate finished off her look with her trusty Penelope Chilvers long tassel boots, which she has had in her closet for well over a decade.

“It’s great to see the Duchess wearing the first boots we made for her in 2004 – 10 years on,” Chilvers previously told PEOPLE. “The boots only get better with age. She looks fabulous in them.”