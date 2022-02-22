Kate paid a visit to the LEGO Foundation Playlab — after previously using the popular children's toy to announce her solo trip

Kate Middleton Shoots Down a Slide (in Heels!) During Visit to Denmark: 'I Had to Do That'

Kate Middleton is on an important visit to Denmark to learn more about the wellbeing of young children — but she also managed to squeeze in some fun!

The Duchess of Cambridge, 40, paid a visit to the LEGO Foundation Playlab at the University College Copenhagen on Tuesday. And she couldn't pass up the opportunity to take a trip down a giant slide in the facility.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Kate had a big smile on her face as she shot out of the bottom with her arms raised before using one hand to balance herself and stand — which was not an easy feat, given that she was wearing heels!

"In the spirit of where I am, I had to do that," the royal told photographers gathered at the bottom.

There's no doubt that her three children with Prince William — Prince George, 8, Princess Charlotte, 6, and Prince Louis, 3 — will be excited to hear about that part of her trip.

While at the LEGO Foundation Playlab, Kate met with the team leading the Playful Learning Programme, a partnership between the six university colleges in Denmark and the LEGO Foundation with a vision to enhance children's creative and experimental approach to learning. She then joined a group of students taking part in activities as part of their learning.

Kate used LEGO blocks, which originated in the Scandinavian country, to announce her trip to Dnemark earlier this month. Her office at Kensington Palace released a social media post showing Kate creating a Danish flag out of the popular children's toy.

Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge Kate Middleton | Credit: PA Images/Alamy Stock Photo

While it's an unexpected move for a royal, Kate isn't the first member of the family to enjoy a ride down a slide. Before Queen Elizabeth's father was crowned King George VI, he was photographed on a slide at the Wembley exhibition in 1925.

Kate's two-day visit to Denmark will highlight her Early Year Foundation and honor Queen Elizabeth's Platinum Jubilee year.

During the two days, Kate will spend time learning how Denmark has "created an enabling culture for early childhood development, specifically how it has promoted infant mental wellbeing alongside physical health, and how it harnesses the power of nature, relationships and playful learning in the first five years of life," Kensington Palace announced.

It is the first time Kate has taken the work of The Royal Foundation Centre for Early Childhood, which aims to increase awareness of and encourage the best work for the 0-5 age group and their carers, to the international stage.

She made sure to honor her host country by sporting a red blazer with a white shirt, coordinating with the colors of Denmark's flag.

Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge arrives for a visit of the Copenhagen Infant Mental Health Project Kate Middleton | Credit: Samir Hussein/WireImage