Kate Middleton Rewears a Red Scarf — That's Been in Her Closet for Over a Decade! — for Wales Visit

Kate Middleton is known for recycling pieces from her wardrobe, but the red scarf she wore on Tuesday's visit to Wales might be one of the oldest!

Kate and Prince William kicked off their busy day in Wales, where they lived shortly after their royal wedding back in 2011, with a stop at Pant Farm, a goat farm that has been providing milk to a local cheese producer for nearly 20 years. Kate, 40, bundled up in a red scarf and green coat — reflecting the colors on Wales' flag.

But if Kate's winter accessory looks familiar, it's because she's worn it on multiple occasions before — dating back to over a decade ago. The Duchess of Cambridge sported the scarf during the couple's tour of Canada in July 2011 as she took photos of Prince William taking part in helicopter maneuvers called "water birding" at Dalvay Lake.

Kate stepped out wearing the scarf again in 2012 when she joined her family at Christmas mass in Berkshire.

During their visit to the goat farm, Kate and Prince William, 39, heard about the challenges and opportunities faced by the sector and how the farm works with local industries and services.

For their next stop at Abergavenny Market, Kate swapped out her scarf and a casual jacket for a long green coat adorned with a daffodil, the national flower of Wales.

Kate also accessorized her outfit with gold hoop earrings from Spells of Love, a company by Welsh jewelry designer Hayley Jones that Kate has also worn previously.

Kate and Prince William continued their day in Wales at the Blaenavon Hwb, a community-focused youth center that helps to support over 600 local young people. In keeping with many South Wales valley towns, Blaenavon has had to overcome economic hardship in the last 30 years and the Hwb is ensuring that the next generation is able to reach their potential by providing a space for alternative education and supporting care-experienced and vulnerable young people.

In addition to hearing from young people who have been helped by the center, Kate and Prince William made Welsh cakes to celebrate St. David's Day, celebrating the patron saint of the country.