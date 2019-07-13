Image zoom Kate Middleton Karwai Tang/WireImage/Press Association via AP Images

Kate Middleton loves to recycle her royal looks!

While attending Saturday’s Wimbledon final with sister Pippa Middleton and sister-in-law Meghan Markle, Kate chose a green Dolce & Gabbana dress that she previously wore almost three years earlier.

Kate first wore the striking look during a 2016 royal tour in Canada with husband Prince William as well as their eldest son Prince George and Princess Charlotte.

Although the royal wore numerous red outfits during her trip — a nod to her host country as the Canadian flag is predominantly red — during a visit to the University of British Columbia’s Okanagan campus she switched to the green dress, which has a row of gold buttons down the front.

Similar to the first time she wore the look, Kate paired the dress with some light-colored heels. To round out the ensemble, the royal also carried a cream Dolce & Gabbana bag at the tennis event.

Arriving with her sister Pippa, Saturday’s outing marked the first time all three women made a public appearance together, joining forces to watch Meghan’s pal Serena Williams take on Romania’s Simona Halep. All throughout the match, the royal trio could be seen laughing and smiling together as Meghan sat between the two sisters.

Earlier in the day, Kate, who is a patron of the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, also met with junior players from Russia, Latvia and France.

Halep would go on to defeat Williams, winning 6-2, 6-2.

The royal outing came one year after Meghan and Kate made a highly anticipated appearance in Centre Court’s royal box for the same finals match, when Williams fell short to Angelique Kerber — their first-ever outing without their husbands!

At the event, the two women coordinated their outfits with the Duchess of Sussex choosing a summery blue-and-white striped shirt from Ralph Lauren with wide-leg cream pants, while Princess Kate opted for a white-patterned dress.

Saturday’s outing marked Kate’s second time at Wimbledon this summer, as the royal had previously surprised fans on July 2 by heading over to Court 14 to watch British player Harriet Dart play American Christina McHale, instead of taking her normal seat in the royal box.