Kate Middleton Rewears a Green Coat from 2014 That Prince William Once Called 'a Bit Bright'

Kate Middleton's latest royal rewear popped up Wednesday despite one high-profile critic of her fashion choice: Prince William!

The royal couple joined school children at a London park on Wednesday for a Generation Earthshot event to discuss ideas to help repair the planet. Kate stepped out in a green jacket that's been in her closet for years — she debuted the coat during her 2014 tour of New Zealand with Prince William. At the time, Kate revealed William's own thoughts about the particular article of clothing.

Bev Hayes, a well-wisher who met Kate during the Cambridge, New Zealand visit seven years ago, previously said, "I complimented her on her green dress. She said she liked it but Prince William thought it was a bit bright."

The Duke And Duchess Of Cambridge Kate Middleton and Prince Wililam in 2014 | Credit: Tim Rooke - Pool /Getty Images

This isn't the first time that Prince William, 39, has offered cheeky fashion advice to his wife, also 39. During a December 2018 outing, William joked about another green jacket of Kate's (maybe it's the color?), quipping that she was "camouflaged" while posing for a photo with a Christmas tree, according to Harper's Bazaar.

Kate's choices of bright outfits mirrors a tactic of Queen Elizabeth, who is known for her colorful ensembles. In the documentary The Queen at 90, the monarch's daughter-in-law, Sophie, Countess of Wessex, said: "She needs to stand out for people to be able to say 'I saw the Queen.' Don't forget that when she turns up somewhere, the crowds are two, three, four, 10, 15 deep, and someone wants to be able to say they saw a bit of the Queen's hat as she went past."

The Generation Earthshot event at Kew Gardens with kids from The Heathlands School in Hounslow was part of the run-up to William's groundbreaking Earthshot Prize Awards ceremony this weekend.

On Sunday, William and Kate will join a star-studded lineup in announcing which five ideas from among the 15 previously announced finalists will receive $1.3 million to grow and advance their plans.