Kate Middleton Rewears Cream Coat from Her Pre-Royal Dating Years with Prince William

Kate Middleton dug deep into her royal closet while packing for her visit to Ireland!

The royal mom and Prince William stepped out for the second day of their three-day tour at Jigsaw, a mental health charity in Dublin to see how the issue of mental health awareness is being tackled among Irish youth.

Kate, 38, chose her cream “Olivia” coat by Reiss, featuring a cozy neckline and contrasting black buttons for the outing — a piece that she’s owned since before her 2011 wedding to Prince William! The Duchess of Cambridge sported the coat in April 2008 to attend William’s graduation ceremony at Royal Air Force Cranwell air base when they were dating.

Despite the 12-year gap, she styled the classic jacket similarly for both occasions with black bottoms and knee-high boots.

After choosing two green outfits yesterday to pay tribute to her host country, Kate snuck in a subtle tribute to Ireland on Wednesday through her accessories. She wore silver dangle earrings in the shape of a shamrock.

Next up was a visit to a residential facility run by the social justice charity Extern. The couple traveled to County Kildare, about an hour outside Dublin, to see how the charity supports vulnerable young people and families who are facing challenging times. At Extern’s Savannah House in County Kildare, they were shown how the center provides a safe space to support vulnerable people, and joined in a number of activities which underlined that life-saving support.

Later, William and Kate will visit a research farm in County Meath, and learn more about its research to promote sustainable farming throughout Ireland. William, 37, is taking a greater interest in farming as he prepares to one day head up the Duchy of Cornwall estate. He has also spoken recently of immersing his own children in the springtime activity of helping bring newborn lambs into the world near his country home, Anmer Hall.