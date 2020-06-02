Kate Middleton's Yellow Dress from Her Latest Video Message Had a Special Meaning Behind It

Kate Middleton is the master of royal rewears, but her latest recycled ensemble had a special significance.

Kate and Prince William recorded a video message from their home office in Norfolk to support the efforts of first responders amid the coronavirus pandemic on Australia's inaugural "Thank a First Responder Day." The royal mom chose a yellow dress by Roksanda Ilincic — a piece she debuted during the couple's 2014 visit to Sydney, which added to the significance of it.

During their three-week trip Down Under, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge arrived in Sydney with baby Prince George in tow on his first-ever royal tour. Kate sported the cheerful outfit as they posed for photos by the Sydney Harbor Bridge and greeted crowds outside the Sydney Opera House.

Kate even opted for a similar hairstyle for the video recording as she did in Australia, rocking a half-up style.

The royal is such a big fan of the yellow dress featuring white details and a square neckline that she also wore it to one of her favorite summer outings, Wimbledon, in 2016.

Kate, 38, and Prince William, 37, recognized Australian frontline workers who were fighting COVID-19 shortly after the wildfires that devastated the country.

"Sadly, you’re now on the frontline of yet another emergency," Kate said. "The COVID-19 outbreak has brought first responders across Australia together again. Day in, day out paramedics, police, firefighters and support staff work tirelessly to keep everybody safe, often risking not only their physical health but also their mental well-being."

She added, "Today, on Australia’s inaugural 'Thank a First Responder Day,' you all deserve our huge thanks."

William concluded, “Time and time again when Australia has needed protecting, you have answered that call. You should be immensely proud of everything you do and we send our very best wishes to you all and to your families.”