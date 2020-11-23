Kate Middleton Makes Exciting Announcement About Her Passion Project for Young Families

The Duchess of Cambridge is preparing to unveil the exciting results of her project for the under-fives and families after a "challenging year"

Kate Middleton is teasing some exciting news about her passion project this year.

The Duchess of Cambridge has announced that more than 500,000 people took part in her survey earlier this year about the lives and welfare of children under 5 and their families – making it the biggest ever for such a program in the U.K.

The royal mom of three says the results will be made public later this week and that she’s excited to be sharing “five big insights” the research has discovered and will answer questions about her big project.

In a video released on Kate and Prince William’s social media channels, she says, “Earlier this year we asked you 5 Big Questions about raising our under-fives. We wanted to hear what you think about the importance of the earliest years of our children’s lives.”

“More than half a million of you answered that call, so we’ve taken your input and combined it with even more public research to produce the U.K.’s biggest ever study on the early years," she adds.

“This year has been a hugely challenging time for us all and there hasn’t been a more important time to talk about families," Kate says. “Later on this week we’ll share 5 Big Insights that we’ve discovered and I will take your questions. This is just the beginning and I want to thank you for starting a conversation because we’re all on this journey together.”

The program, which is run by Kate and husband William’s Royal Foundation, was the first time that the U.K. public was asked for its views on the topic of early childhood in an open survey, and the huge response rate has demonstrated the country’s appetite for talking about the issue, her office at Kensington Palace says.

The impact of the survey was summed up by Kelly Beaver, Managing Director of Public Affairs at Ipsos MORI, which carried it out on behalf of Kate and her team. “Ipsos MORI has been conducting research with the public in the UK for over 50 years, and we have never seen a response like we did when the 5 Big Questions was launched,” Beaver said in a statement.

The results will be unveiled at a special online forum on Friday and Kate is expected to answer questions from the public about it.