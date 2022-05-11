Kate Middleton Reveals 4-Year-Old Prince Louis' Favorite Superhero While Meeting a Fellow Fan

Kate and Prince William met with young children and parents when they traveled to Scotland on Wednesday

Prince Louis of Cambridge posing for a photograph, taken by his mother, Britain's Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, in Norfolk, eastern England

Prince Louis' "spidey sense" might be tingling because mom Kate Middleton is talking about him during her visit to Scotland.

Kate and Prince William visited the Wheatley Group on Wednesday as part of their visit to Scotland to hear about how the organization is tackling homelessness in the community. There, they visited the home of local parent Joanne Wales and her son Jason, who is 4 years old just like Prince Louis.

When Jason showed the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge his Spider-Man and Hulk toys, Kate revealed that he shared an interest with the youngest of their three children.

"Louis, our little boy, loves Spider-Man too," she said.

Prince William and Kate Middleton

Over the years, Kate and Prince William have shared small glimpses into their children's personalities, from Prince George's (royally appropriate) go-to Disney film being The Lion King to Princess Charlotte liking her curry extra spicy.

"The events of the last year have meant that Kate did need to raise the bar, and she has," royal biographer Sarah Gristwood previously told PEOPLE.

"The changing times have required Kate to start to share a bit more," says Gristwood. "She's done it carefully enough to be relatable — nothing that would cause controversy and nothing that could be considered oversharing."

Earlier on Wednesday, Prince William and Kate visited a school where young students are learning about empathy by observing an infant — A.K.A. their "tiny teacher," Saul!

"Can you get my wife out of here before she gets broody?" Prince William, 39, joked about Kate, 40.

It seems William was right to worry — before the end of their visit, Kate was holding 10-month-old Saul in her lap as they looked through a book.

Prince William and Kate Middleton

During the school visit, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge (who are known as the Earl and Countess of Strathearn when in Scotland) joined the children in sitting on the floor to watch baby Saul crawl around. The Roots of Empathy classroom program sees infants taken to visit elementary schools on a regular basis in order to allow the school children to observe the infants' development and emotions.