Kate Middleton Says Prince George and Princess Charlotte Are Playing the Same Sport: 'He Has the Physique'

Kate Middleton says that Prince George and Princess Charlotte are tackling the same game!

The Princess of Wales, 41, made the revelation at the Wales vs. England Six Nations rugby match on Saturday, where she and Prince William cheered for opposing teams. Prince William, 40, has been patron of the Welsh Rugby Union since 2016, while Princess Kate, 41, supports England as patron of the Rugby Football League and the Rugby Football Union.

The royal couple attended a pre-event reception, where they met injured athletes supported by the Welsh Rugby Charitable Trust. There, Princess Kate revealed that Prince George and Princess Charlotte are both playing rugby.

According to Hello! magazine, Kate said that George, 9, is moving up from tag rugby to touch rugby at school, where he's learning how to tackle — with an advantage.

"They are trying to teach him the rules," she said. "They move them around for their confidence. Because he is tall, he has the physique."

Jonathan Brady - Pool/Getty Images

Princess Kate also commented on her younger two children's interest in the game.

"But then there is Louis coming. Charlotte also does rugby," she added of Prince Louis, 4, and Princess Charlotte, 7, per Hello!

Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis all attend the Lambrook School in Windsor, where "sport is very much part of the curriculum" for nursery and pre-prep students, per the school's website. Prep students like George and Charlotte get the chance to try soccer, rugby, hockey, netball, cricket and more.

Prince William, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, Prince Louis and Kate Middleton. Samir Hussein/WireImage

Though Prince Louis might be a few years away from joining a Lambrook rugby team, Princess Kate shared that her youngest son was "mad" about the game while hosting a reception for the England Wheelchair Rugby League team last month.

"We're always slightly competitive with each other. They all love sport, and Louis is mad about rugby," the royal mom said of her sporty kids. "They are at an age where they just love running around."

James Marsh/Shutterstock

George, Charlotte and Louis likely would have been excited by the Wales vs. England match on Saturday, where England beat Wales 20-10, giving Kate the bragging rights. Their parents watched from the stands and stopped by the team locker rooms after the match.

In a social media surprise, Kate posed for photos with Team England player Maro Itoje — taken on a disposable camera!

L: Caption . PHOTO: Maro Itoje Twitter R: Caption . PHOTO: Maro Itoje Twitter

"The old camera flash strikes again," Itoje tweeted Sunday, sharing smiling shots with the Princess of Wales.

Princess Kate popped in a red and white Catherine Walker houndstooth coat she first debuted during a trip to Sweden in 2018 while pregnant with Prince Louis.

Maro Itoje Twitter

Kate and William's rugby rivalry is fairly new, as she only took over as patron of the Rugby Football League and the Rugby Football Union in early 2022.

The role previously belonged to Prince Harry, and the transfer to Kate marked the first of the Duke of Sussex's former patronages to be redistributed to another family member after Prince Harry and Meghan Markle stepped back from their royal roles and relocated to California.