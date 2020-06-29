Kate Middleton has already introduced her children to gardening, one of her favorite activities

Kate Middleton Reveals Why Prince George Is 'a Little Grumpy' Thanks to Little Brother Prince Louis!

Kate Middleton admits that sometimes gardening can be a competitive sport — at least among siblings.

Last week, the royal mom helped plant a garden at The Nook, one of the East Anglia's Children’s Hospices facilities in Norfolk. During her visit, she revealed that her kids — Prince George, 6, Princess Charlotte, 5, and Prince Louis, 2 — are also taking part in the outdoor activity.

"The children are really enjoying growing their sunflowers," she said. "Louis' is winning, so George is a little grumpy about that!"

This isn't the first time that Kate has talked about Prince Louis's emerging green thumb. In September, she told families visiting her "Back to Nature" designed garden in Wisley that Louis "loves being outside" and "loves smelling flowers."

At The Nook, Kate worked for about an hour with volunteers to plant the garden using sensory plants such as lavender, bay and rosemary. The calming scene also has strawberry plants, herbs, geraniums, and hydrangeas in a lilac color scheme. She didn't hesitate to get her hands dirty, forgoing gloves to spread around the compost — without even removing her iconic sapphire and diamond engagement ring.

Kate, 38, also potted a sunflower for the Delf family, whose son Fraser, 9, had been cared for by East Anglia Children’s Hospices before his death earlier this year. Adding a personal touch, she arrived at the center with her own terra cotta pot and also brought along many of the other plants she sourced during a June 18 trip to Fakenham Garden Centre, her first public outing since lockdown.

In a message, the Duchess of Cambridge thanked “the amazing staff for all the work that you do in children’s hospices around the U.K.”

