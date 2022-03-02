Kate Middleton Reveals Prince George's Unexpected Farm Chore During School Break

Prince George may be a future monarch, but he's not afraid to get his hands dirty with some work on the farm.

Kate Middleton and Prince William traveled to Wales on Tuesday to mark St. David's Day, celebrating the patron saint of the country, and their first stop was to a goat farm that has been providing milk to a local cheese producer for nearly 20 years. During the visit, the couple shared that their three children — Prince George, 8, Princess Charlotte, 6, and Prince Louis, 3 — helped with farm animals during their recent school break.

As they were shown around by Gary and Jess Yeomans, Prince William spotted a robot silage sweeper in one of the barns. When Gary explained it could be used to move feed, Kate replied: "That was George's job at half term — moving feed."

Prince William, 39, added that the family was also trying agroforestry, planting crops in between rows of trees to provide healthier soil, higher yields and vital homes for wildlife.

Kate, 40, revealed that goat farming was in her genes.

"I was looking into my ancestry and there was someone who was a rare breed goat farmer," she said. "I will have to find out which on it was. It was just after the First World War."

Prince William previously opened up about getting their three children involved in farming around their country home, Anmer Hall, in Norfolk. Speaking to elementary school teacher Rhian Roberts — whose family runs a dairy farm — in 2020, William said the Cambridge kids helped deliver lambs during their time off from school.

"We've been lambing with the children this week," William said, according to PA Media. "Charlotte wasn't sure at first, but George was straight in there. Louis loves the tractors."

"They love seeing the lambs and feeding the lambs," the royal added.

"We were talking about the land where he was and the land where we are, which is a mining area," Roberts told reporters. "He said they've been lambing this week up in Norfolk. They want the children to see the country way of life as well as the city way of life."

Kate, who grew up in the English countryside, previously shared on the Happy Mum, Happy Baby podcast that she's happiest when "I'm with my family outside in the countryside, and we're all filthy dirty."

"Someone did ask me the other day, what would you want your children to remember about their childhood?" the mom of three told host Giovanna Fletcher. "And I thought that was a really good question, because actually if you really think about that, is it that I'm sitting down trying to do their maths and spelling homework over the weekend? Or is it the fact that we've gone out and lit a bonfire and sat around trying to cook sausages that hasn't worked because it's too wet?"