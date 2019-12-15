Kate Middleton Reveals One of Prince Louis’ First Words — Which Was Inspired by Her Cookbooks!

Image zoom Kate Middleton and Prince Louis Samir Hussein/WireImage

Kate Middleton’s youngest son may already have a favorite cookbook author!

The Duchess of Cambridge, who revealed earlier this month that Prince Louis is already talking, has shared that one of his first words was a sweet nod to beloved British cook Mary Berry.

“One of Louis’ first words was ‘Mary’, because right at his height are all my cooking books in the kitchen bookshelf,” the royal mom, 37, said in her upcoming BBC holiday special with husband Prince William and Berry, according to the Daily Mail.

In fact, Kate noted that her 19-month-old son is so familiar with Berry that he “would definitely” recognize her.

“Children are really fascinated by faces, and your faces are all over your cooking books and he would say ‘That’s Mary Berry’ … so he would definitely recognize you if he saw you today,” she added.

Image zoom Kate Middleton and Prince Louis Matt Porteous/PA

In a new interview with the Mail on Sunday’s You magazine, Berry — who is internationally known for her former role as a judge on The Great British Bake Off — raved about her time in the kitchen with the royal couple.

“I was so impressed. They really are a pigeon couple,” she said, referring to the fact that the birds mate for life.

“It was just lovely observing them for those three days. When they are together, he’s constantly touching her arm and looking over at her smiling and she’s the same with him,” Berry continued. “It was very sweet to see because it was so natural.”

William also wasn’t shy about praising his wife for all the good work she does.

“It was easy to see that William is very proud of Catherine,” Berry shared, using the royal mom’s full name. “He was keen to stress to me how none of his mental health charities would be what they were without Catherine, who puts so much time, effort and care into making sure everything works well.”

In the BBC special, which premieres on Sunday, Berry prepares some of her favorite festive recipes while Kate and William get involved in the kitchen and help with setting up a special holiday party.

The parents also take Berry around to some key charities and meet some of the recipients whose lives have been changed for the better by the voluntary sector’s help.

The royal dad of three tells Berry, “Growing up, both of my parents were hugely charitable. My father set up the Prince’s Trust. He’s involved in so many different organizations. My mother has done her work with homelessness and, as you said, AIDS and other charities, and I think I’ve grown up in a household which has been very much a case of ‘well, we’re very lucky — you must give back.’ ”

“And I personally get a lot out of helping people,” he continues. “I find that you hear and you understand and you learn so much more by giving a bit of your time, a bit of your day, to just be around.”

The hour-long show ends with the Christmas party, hosted by William and Kate and some special guests, including Bake Off winner Nadiya Hussain, who show their appreciation for the staff and volunteers from charities and organizations who will be working over the Christmas period.

A Berry Royal Christmas airs Dec. 16 (8:30 p.m. local time) on BBC One.