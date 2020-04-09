Kate Middleton Reveals Her Favorite Celebrity That She's Met — and Prince George Is Also a Fan!

Image zoom Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty

Kate Middleton has rubbed elbows with many famous faces — from Olivia Colman to Reese Witherspoon — but its an English broadcaster and natural historian who earns the top spot as her favorite celebrity encounter.

While taking part in their first-ever full royal engagement via video call amid the coronavirus pandemic on Wednesday, Kate and Prince William chatted with children at school in northern England where the kids of essential workers — such as healthcare staff and emergency services members — are being cared for and taught.

The kids had plenty of questions for the royal couple, including who their favorite celebrities are — and Kate shared that her 6-year-old son Prince George‘s recent interests influenced her answer.

“The kids also asked them what the best famous person was that they had met — something I bet they don’t get asked very often!” said Anita Ghidotti, Chief Executive of the Pendle Trust, according to Hello! magazine. “The Duchess said that George has been watching lots of David Attenborough, Blue Planet and the like, so that would probably be hers.”

Kate has met Attenborough on several occasions, including this past September at the naming ceremony of the U.K.’s new polar research ship, the RRS Sir David Attenborough.

Attenborough has a long history of teaming up with members of the royal family. Prince William interviewed him about the importance of the natural world at the World Economic Forum in January 2019, and William, Prince Charles and Prince Harry all joined him for the premiere of Netflix’s Our Planet at the Natural History Museum in London last April.

Kate and William sat side-by-side as they spoke with staff and children at Casterton Primary Academy in Burnley, Lancashire.

“Well done, honestly, to you and everyone who’s in during this time. It must be such a relief for all the parents who are key workers to know that the normality is there for their children — they’ve got the structure and they’ve got a safe place for them to be, so really really well done to all of you,” Kate, 38, said.

William, 37, added, “We just want to say a huge thank you to you guys and well done in keeping it all going. Please pass on many messages of support for all the staff and all the volunteers — they’re doing a great job.”

The children were making arts and crafts for Easter and were able to proudly show the royals what they had made. Many of the kids also wore bunny ears for the occasion, to which Kate said: “We should have had our bunny ears on.” William then chimed in: “That’s a strong look.”

As one little girl held up a handmade basket, William said: “Is that a little handbag?”

The little girl let out a big laugh and then corrected the prince, saying: “No! It’s an Easter bag!”

At the end of the call, the staff wished William and Kate a happy Easter with their children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.

William then shared: “There will be a lot of chocolate being eaten here, don’t worry!”

Kate then turned to him and said with a laugh: “You keep eating it!”