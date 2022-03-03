One of Kate's recommendations is especially treasured by 6-year-old Princess Charlotte!

Kate Middleton Reveals the Children's Books That Are 'Loved' by George, Charlotte and Louis

Kate Middleton is sharing her family's reading list in honor of World Book Day next month.

The Duchess of Cambridge has teamed up with Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall and her online book club to reveal five books she loves reading to her children, Prince George, 8, Princess Charlotte, 6, and Prince Louis, 3.

One of Kate's recommendations has a special connection to her daughter: Charlotte's Web! Kate said the iconic tale is "an all-time classic and loved in our house for obvious reasons. This is a charming story about friendship, loyalty and love."

Kate, 40, also talks about the joy of hearing her children read the book, The Owl Who Was Afraid of The Dark by Jill Tomlinson, which she enjoyed reading as a child. Kate read the story during her recent appearance on CBeebies Bedtime Stories, a popular British children's program that features a different celebrity reading a bedtime story each week.

"I loved this book as a little girl and listening to my own children reading it has brought back so many wonderful memories. A comforting story to help children face their fears and grow in confidence with the help of others," she says.

Also included in her list is Stig of the Dump by Clive King, which her father, Michael Middleton, shared with her as a kid.

"As a child I loved spending time outdoors, making dens, digging, discovering and making things out of odds and ends. Whether this was why my father recommended this book to me or whether this book inspired my imagination, I can't remember, but I have never forgotten this brilliant book and the values it teaches," Kate says.

Feelings by Libby Walden is next on the royal's list. "This little book is a wonderful way to help children understand and recognise their feelings and emotions, and brings to life the importance of empathy," Kate shares.

And the Katie Morag series by Mairi Hedderwick offers "fun stories for children of all ages and a great book for older children to read to younger siblings," she says. "These books are filled with captivating and beautiful illustrations to accompany the text so there's lots to talk about!"

Camilla pledges to continue work against domestic violence as Queen Consort Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall | Credit: PA Images / Alamy Stock Photo

Camilla, who has supported literacy initiatives through her royal work, started her Reading Room program in January 2021, and she regularly shares book recommendations.

Last week, Camilla selected her own favorite children's books — Black Beauty by Anna Sewell, The Explorer by Katherine Rundell, Gangsta Granny by David Walliams and When Hitler Stole Pink Rabbit by Judith Kerr.