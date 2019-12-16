Image zoom Kate Middleton and Prince Louis Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty

When Kate Middleton, Prince William and their children gather ’round to enjoy Christmas dinner, their meal might include some vegetables from the family’s very own royal vegetable patch.

“We grow our own vegetables,” Kate told TV chef and baker Mary Berry in their upcoming TV special, adding: “We’ve got carrots, beans, beetroot — a massive favorite — Louis absolutely loves beetroot,” the royal mom revealed in the upcoming BBC show, A Berry Royal Christmas, airing in the U.K on Monday evening.

Inspired by Louis’ love of beets, Berry makes a beetroot and chocolate cake during the one-hour show. “I want to create a recipe with the young prince in mind,” said the much-loved British baker, famous for her prior role in The Great British Bake Off.

RELATED: Kate Middleton Sparkles in Tiara For Queen Elizabeth’s Magnificent Palace Party

In a fitting tribute, Kate also revealed that her 4-year-old daughter Princess Charlotte likes a certain crop of their potatoes. “Charlotte obviously likes her Charlotte potatoes,” she says with a smile. (Charlotte potatoes are the most popular salad potato in the U.K. — and similar to new potatoes with their creamy texture.)

Image zoom Prince William, Mary Berry and Kate Middleton Matt Porteous/Kensington Palace

Kate has often commented on how much her children — including Prince George — love getting creative in the kitchen, revealing that most recently the whole family made homemade pizzas together (using Berry’s recipe of course!) and that she always makes her children’s birthday cakes from scratch — but doesn’t always get the measurements quite right.

“I love making the cake,” the royal mom shared. “It’s become a bit of a tradition that I stay up ’til midnight with ridiculous amounts of cake mix and icing and I make far too much. But I love it.”

RELATED: See the Top 10 Royal Moments of the Decade: Weddings, Royal Babies and a Family Member Who ‘Quit’

The festive special, which also features Prince William, shows the royal couple in aprons and talking Berry through some of the charity work they are so passionate about. Kate is seen serving mocktails at a dry bar in Liverpool, set up by the charity Action on Addiction, of which she is patron. “It reminded me of my university days when I did a bit of waitressing,” she said. Asked if she was any good, Kate laughs, “No – I was terrible.”

This evening join The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and Mary Berry for a very special party to thank and acknowledge staff and volunteers from charities and organisations who will be working tirelessly over the Christmas period: 📺 @BBCOne

🕗 8.30pm

🎄 #ABerryRoyalChristmas pic.twitter.com/ZfFedEKixi — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) December 16, 2019

Meanwhile, Prince William reveals how he tries to explain what it means to be homeless to his children. Visiting The Passage charity, he told Berry during the show. “On the school run – I know it sounds a little bit contrite – but on the school run already, bear in mind 6 and 4, whenever we see someone who is sleeping rough on the street I talk about it and I point it out and I explain.”

Image zoom Tim Rooke/Shutterstock

Can’t get enough of PEOPLE‘s Royals coverage? Sign up for our free Royals newsletter to get the latest updates on Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle and more!

This Christmas, the Cambridges will spend Christmas at their country house, Anmer Hall in Norfolk which is part of the Sandringham estate, owned by Queen Elizabeth.