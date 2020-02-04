Kate Middleton Reunites with Two of Her Former School Teachers in South Wales: 'She Hasn't Changed'

Kate Middleton had a sweet reunion with two of her former school teachers during a visit to south Wales on Tuesday with Prince William.

When the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge arrived at Port Mumbles to stop by Joe’s Ice Cream Parlour, Kate, 38, was delighted to run into some familiar faces — Denise Evans-Alford and her husband Kevin Alford, who taught the royal when she attended St. Andrew’s Prep School in Pangbourne, Berkshire.

The royal mom attended the school, along with her siblings Pippa, 36, and James, 32, until she was 13. According to reports, the Alfords traveled from their home in Carmathenshire to see their former pupil, who they last saw over 20 years ago. Evans-Alford was Kate’s former netball coach, while Alford taught her German and French.

Image zoom Kate Middleton meeting with Denise Evans-Alford and Kevin Alford Arthur Edwards - WPA Pool/ Getty

Kate hugged her former tutors upon meeting them and told them, “I want to instill in my children what I learned at St. Andrews.”

And her teachers had nothing but praise for their former scholar.

“Kate hasn’t changed at all, you can tell, Pippa and James are wonderful too. I’ve been waiting 20 years for this,” Alford said. “We saw her once when she came back to school, when she was 14, and we haven’t seen her since. Obviously, we’ve been following her career. She was in such a wonderful class of girls and they got on so well together.”

Image zoom Kate Middleton and Prince William Steve Parsons/PA Images via Getty Images

During their visit to south Wales, Kate and Prince William met with rescue crews and volunteers at the local lifeboat station and watched the crew engage in a launch before heading to the ice cream shop, where the royal couple also discussed the royal’s survey on children’s early years, called “5 Big Questions on the Under Fives.” The survey was launched this month as the royal mom of three undertook a whirlwind 24-hour tour that also took in the Welsh capital Cardiff. Last week, it emerged that more than 100,000 had taken part in the month-long project.

Kate and William will also the Tata Steelworks in nearby Port Talbot, the U.K.’s largest steel plant, before ending their day by seeing an initiative at Bulldogs Boxing & Community Activities and Port Talbot Amateur Boxing that supports young people who have faced tough childhood experiences and mental health challenges.