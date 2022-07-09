The Duchess of Cambridge also attended the women's final last year, where she presented winner Ashleigh Barty of Australia with the trophy

Kate Middleton Returns to Wimbledon for Women's Final — and Sits a Few Rows in Front of Tom Cruise

Tom Cruise in the Royal Box on day thirteen of the 2022 Wimbledon Championships at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, Wimbledon. Picture date: Saturday July 9, 2022. (Photo by Steven Paston/PA Images via Getty Images); LONDON, ENGLAND - JULY 09: Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge at All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club on July 09, 2022 in London, England. (Photo by Karwai Tang/WireImage)

Kate Middleton is back for some more tennis thrills — alongside Tom Cruise!

The Duchess of Cambridge, 40, returned to Wimbledon on Saturday for the women's finals between Tunisia's Ons Jabeur and Kazakhstan's Elena Rybakina, where she was seated a few rows in front of the Top Gun: Maverick star, 60.

Kate, an avid tennis player (she and Prince William have a court at their country home of Anmer Hall), is patron of the All England Lawn Tennis Club, and typically watches matches from the Royal Box.

For the daytime outing, the British royal wore a vibrant yellow dress, which she accessorized with a pair of large sunglasses. Cruise, meanwhile, looked dapper in a blue suit and white dress shirt, attire he paired with a light blue tie.

LONDON, ENGLAND - JULY 09: Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge at All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club on July 09, 2022 in London, England. (Photo by Karwai Tang/WireImage) Credit: Karwai Tang/WireImage

During Saturday's match, Rybakina, 23, won her first Grand Slam title and lifted the Venus Rosewater dish at Wimbledon after beating Jabeur, 27.

Kate previously attended the women's final last year, where she presented winner Ashleigh Barty of Australia with the trophy.

It will be an exciting weekend for the sports-loving Kate as she plans to return to Wimbledon on Sunday with Prince William, 40, to see the finals for the men.

The mother of three made her 2022 debut at the tennis tournament on Tuesday alongside Prince William. The two got animated at points as they watched the men's singles quarterfinal match between Novak Djokovic of Serbia and Jannik Sinner of Italy, as well as the U.K.'s Cameron Norrie take on David Goffin of Belgium.

LONDON, ENGLAND - JULY 09: Tom Cruise at All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club on July 09, 2022 in London, England. (Photo by Karwai Tang/WireImage) Credit: Karwai Tang/WireImage

Kate also made sure to acknowledge a few familiar faces in the stands: her parents, Carole and Michael Middleton. Seated a few rows away, Kate sweetly blew them a kiss and waved just after she took her front-row seat.

Kate wore a blue and white polka dot belted dress by Alessandra Rich, which she previously wore to a Jubilee Big Lunch event just last month. The recycled ensemble was likely a nod to the sustainable theme at the prestigious tennis tournament.

This year, Ralph Lauren redesigned the uniforms for chair umpires, line umpires and ball boys and girls in partnership with The All England Lawn Tennis Club to embrace more sustainable and innovative fabrics using recycled materials.

Prince William, Duke of Cambridge and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge arrive in the Royal Box on Centre Court during day nine of The Championships Wimbledon 2022 at All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club on July 5, 2022 in London, England. Kate Middleton and Prince William | Credit: Simon Stacpoole/Offside/Offside via Getty

Kate accessorized her outfit with a few more recycled items from her royal closet, including her Finlay Henrietta sunglasses, recently worn on tour in the Bahamas, and her Mulberry Amberley bag in white, which she has used numerous times before.