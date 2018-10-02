Kate Middleton Is Back from Maternity Leave — with a New Haircut and Old Boots!

Kate Middleton is back to royal business!

The royal mom returned to her royal duties on Tuesday when she visited a school in London. Kate, 36, took a short two-mile drive from her home at Kensington Palace to a recreation ground in Paddington, London, to spend time with local school children and learn how getting their hands dirty in a wildlife garden and outdoor learning helps with their wellbeing.

Sporting a new hairstyle (slightly shorter and more layered), Kate dressed casually for the outdoor event in an olive green sweater and matching jacket, light brown skinny jeans and her trusty tassel boots, her go-tos for the last 14 years.

The mom of three, who has been on maternity leave since welcoming Prince Louis in April, joined in on a school session and heard from instructors and teachers about how being around nature can help children’s mental health and development.

The Sayers Croft Forest School and Wildlife Garden, at Paddington Recreation Ground, aims to involve children and the local community in the environment and provide outdoor activity facilities for those who otherwise wouldn’t get to experience them.

Princess Kate – who has spoken about growing potatoes in her own vegetable patch – was also shown an edible garden that helps inspire kids in their outdoor activities.

As she walked through the park, Kate shook hands with other parents out with their children and met with locals. She told one group of well-wishers that she had enjoyed her time with the kids at their forest school. She smiled and added, “All I found were tiny slugs!”

Princess Kate goes on a mini beast hunt at the forest school #royal #duchessofcambridge #katemiddleton pic.twitter.com/YApaHRHxeL — Simon Perry (@SPerryPeoplemag) October 2, 2018

“There are amazing facilities here,” she said. “Are you out for a walk?”

Mirianthe Engomitis, 56, says, “She said we were lucky to live near a place like this. She was asking if we had been here to see the park progress. It was lovely of her to stop.”

The Duchess of Cambridge is visiting @SCTrust Forest School and Wildlife Garden, which gives inner city children a unique opportunity to learn about and engage with the natural world 🍃 pic.twitter.com/GdB9v20r2H — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) October 2, 2018

Although she had been on leave from royal duties, Kate has attended several formal royal family events, such as the royal wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, Trooping the Colour, Louis’ royal christening, as well as enjoying time with her children, Prince George and Princess Charlotte, at polo and equestrian events.

Kate also visited the Wimbledon tennis tournament with sister-in-law Meghan, 37, and also helped marshal George, 5, and Charlotte, 3, who served in the bridal party at the recent wedding of her close friend, Sophie Carter.

Kate is expected to undertake various engagements through the fall and up until Christmas before resuming a fuller schedule of engagements in the New Year.