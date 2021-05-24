Kate Middleton Replicates Princess Diana's All-Blue Ensemble from the '90s in Scotland
Kate joined her husband Prince William on a mini-tour of Scotland on Monday
Kate Middleton is channeling Princess Diana!
The royal joined husband Prince William on his mini-tour of Scotland on Monday, when the couple — titled the Earl and Countess of Strathearn when they are in the country — visited leading social care charity Turning Point Scotland in North Lanarkshire.
Kate sported a monochrome royal blue ensemble, matching a blazer by Zara with a midi skirt by Hope. She also carried Métier's mini Roma clutch. The look was very similar to a look worn by her late mother-in-law Princess Diana in 1992, down to the buttons adorning the blazer and the pleats in their skirts.
But while Diana wore coordinating blue heels, Kate opted for a beige pair of shoes that matched her clutch.
Kate, 39, also sported a floral blue face mask at times during the visit, keeping with COVID-19 precautions.
Kate has been known to channel Princess Diana on various occasions, including her floral print dresses and post-maternity looks. Kate is also a big fan of a pie crust collar, just like Diana was in the '80s.
Prince William also proposed with the sapphire and diamond engagement ring that once belonged to his mother — and Kate is rarely seen without the sentimental piece.
Kate and Prince William, 38, will spend the week together touring parts of Scotland including the island of Orkney and the college town where they met and fell in love, St. Andrews.
In a speech to the Church of Scotland meeting on Saturday, William talked about how he was going to be listening and learning as he meets people from various walks of life during his time in the country. He also spoke of the sadness of learning of the death of his mother Princess Diana while in Balmoral, but also warmly recalled how he met Kate nearly two decades ago in Scotland.
"Alongside this painful memory, is one of great joy. Because it was here in Scotland – twenty years ago this year – that I first met Catherine," he said of his wife of 10 years.