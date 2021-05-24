Kate Middleton Replicates Princess Diana's All-Blue Ensemble from the '90s in Scotland

The royal joined husband Prince William on his mini-tour of Scotland on Monday, when the couple — titled the Earl and Countess of Strathearn when they are in the country — visited leading social care charity Turning Point Scotland in North Lanarkshire.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Kate sported a monochrome royal blue ensemble, matching a blazer by Zara with a midi skirt by Hope. She also carried Métier's mini Roma clutch. The look was very similar to a look worn by her late mother-in-law Princess Diana in 1992, down to the buttons adorning the blazer and the pleats in their skirts.

But while Diana wore coordinating blue heels, Kate opted for a beige pair of shoes that matched her clutch.

Kate, 39, also sported a floral blue face mask at times during the visit, keeping with COVID-19 precautions.

Catherine Duchess of Cambridge -- Princess Diana Kate Middleton; Princess Diana | Credit: Phil Noble - WPA Pool/Getty; Anwar Hussein/Getty

Prince William, Duke of Cambridge; Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge Prince William and Kate Middleton | Credit: PHIL NOBLE/POOL/AFP via Getty Images

Kate has been known to channel Princess Diana on various occasions, including her floral print dresses and post-maternity looks. Kate is also a big fan of a pie crust collar, just like Diana was in the '80s.

PRINCESS-DIANA Princess Diana and Kate Middleton | Credit: Getty (2)

Get the premiere issue of PEOPLE Royals for glamorous new photos and inside stories royals fans haven't seen or read elsewhere! Subscribe at peopleroyals.com/launch

Prince William also proposed with the sapphire and diamond engagement ring that once belonged to his mother — and Kate is rarely seen without the sentimental piece.

Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge Kate Middleton | Credit: Phil Noble - WPA Pool/Getty Images

Kate and Prince William, 38, will spend the week together touring parts of Scotland including the island of Orkney and the college town where they met and fell in love, St. Andrews.

Prince William, Duke of Cambridge; Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge Prince William and Kate Middleton | Credit: PHIL NOBLE/POOL/AFP via Getty Images

In a speech to the Church of Scotland meeting on Saturday, William talked about how he was going to be listening and learning as he meets people from various walks of life during his time in the country. He also spoke of the sadness of learning of the death of his mother Princess Diana while in Balmoral, but also warmly recalled how he met Kate nearly two decades ago in Scotland.