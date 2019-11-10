Kate Middleton's Remembrance Service Style: See All Her Hairstyles & Looks from Over the Years

2011
Making her Remembrance Day debut, Kate, who wore her hair down, opted for a simple black hat with a bow to one side for the solemn ceremony, during which the royal family honors those who lost their lives in war.
She would go on to re-wear the fashionable headpiece in 2014. She also had on the same jacket she wore in 2012 and 2016.
2012
In her second-ever Remembrance Day as a royal, Kate, who has always been a fan of the royal rewear, wore the same black jacket with a textured collar she would go on to wear again in 2016.
This time around though, Kate decided to wear her hair down and opt for a larger black hat — which she re-wore in 2017.
2013
For her first Remembrance Day since becoming a mother, Kate was all-buttoned up.
While standing beside Sophie, Countess of Wessex and Sir Timothy Laurence — as her Meghan would go on to do in 2019 — Kate wore a black coat that was nipped in at the waist, with a row of black buttons down the middle, starting all the way up at the neck.
The royal mom wore her hair down, completing the look with a black hat with a stylized black flower on one side.
2014
Opting for a simpler look in 2014, Kate went with a double-breasted black coat with an angular lapel, under which a black shirt could be seen poking out.
Wearing her hair down again, the royal mom capped things off with a pair of round earrings as well as a black hat.
2015
Months after welcoming daughter Princess Charlotte in 2015, Kate let her hair down at the annual ceremony.
This time around, Kate wore an elegant black coat with velvet details throughout, including around the collar, shoulders, and sleeves.
Keeping her hair tucked behind her ears, the new mom accessorized the look with a simple pair of pearl earrings and a round veiled hat with a stylized bow on the back.
2016
In 2016, Kate again opted for an elegant updo, although this time her hair was arranged slightly more towards one side of her head.
Donning a partially upturned black hat, the royal wore a black jacket with two lines of black buttons as well as a textured collar. Kate also wore a pair of delicate earrings that she would return to in 2019.
2017
Kate, who debuted a new, shorter hairstyle that summer, made her cut look even shorter in 2017, as she pinned her locks so that her hair fell just above her shoulders.
To complement the chic look, the royal mom wore a wide-brimmed black hat as well as a black coat with golden buttons down the front and gold earrings. The purse she carried for the day was also black and gold.
2018
Kate sported a black Alexander McQueen coat with a white collar and red embellishments on the shoulders when she attended the service in 2018, which marked her sister-in-law Meghan Markle‘s first Remembrance Day as a royal.
Opting to pull her hair back and away from her face, Kate finished her look with a round black hat and a pair of cream-colored earrings.
2019
Kate Middleton opted for a military-inspired look this year.
The Duchess of Cambridge wore a form-fitting black zip-up coat with military-style embellishments across her chest.
Kate pulled her hair back into an elegant up-do and wore a veiled black hat, and completed the look with a pair of earrings as well as the customary red poppy pin, the symbol of remembrance for World War I and veterans.