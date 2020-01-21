Kate Middleton’s $600 Embellished Red Dress Is Already Sold Out, so We Found 8 Lookalikes for Less

Lady in red! Kate Middleton and Prince William hosted a royal reception on behalf of Queen Elizabeth at Buckingham Palace, and despite all of the royal drama surrounding Meghan Markle and Prince Harry, Kate looked radiant, wearing head-to-toe red in what’s possibly our favorite look yet.

The Duchess of Cambridge looked dazzling in the $600 vintage-inspired Aurora Gown by Needle & Thread. She paired her sparkly lace midi dress with red matching pumps, a red box clutch by Jenny Packham, and her signature bouncy blowout for a look that was equal parts elegant and on trend. In fact, she may even be taking a page out of Meghan Markle’s style book with her all-red outfit — Meghan has been spotted wearing multiple monochromatic ensembles as of late.

Image zoom Yui Mok - WPA Pool/Getty

Kate looked so stunning hosting the royal reception, we can’t help but find ourselves needing an embellished red dress in our wardrobes now too (Valentine’s Day is just around the corner!). Like most of the pieces Kate wears, her exact dress style is already sold out. But because we’re so in love with it, we found eight gorgeous dupes that start at just $20.

So whether you’re attending a winter wedding, going to a fancy dinner party with friends, or have a hot date scheduled for V-Day, these dresses are sure to give you that royal sparkle (at real people prices) wherever you go.

Image zoom

Buy It! Milumia Vintage Floral Lace Long Sleeve Ruched Neck Flowy Dress, $19.99–$29.99; amazon.com

Image zoom

Buy It! ASOS Design Premium Lace Midi Skater Dress, $95 (orig. $119); asos.com

Image zoom

Buy It! House of Harlow 1960 x REVOLVE Justina Maxi Dress, $248; revolve.com

Image zoom

Buy It! R&M Richards Sequin-Embellished Pleated Gown, $149; macys.com

Image zoom

Buy It! Virgos Lounge Long Sleeve Mesh Detail Skater Dress, $261; asos.com

Image zoom

Buy It! Adrianna Papell Beaded Covered Column Gown, $191.40 (orig. $319); zappos.com

Image zoom

Buy It! Lauren Ralph Lauren Sequined Faux-Wrap Dress, $212 (orig. $265); bloomingdales.com

Image zoom

Buy It! Eloquii Lace Long Sleeve Fit & Flare Cotton Blend Dress, $129.95; nordstrom.com