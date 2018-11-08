Kate Middleton Just Recycled Teal Lace Gown She Originally Wore in 2012: See It Then and Now!

Kate Middleton has proved once again that she’s the queen of the royal rewear!

The mother of three joined Prince William at the 2018 Tusk Conservation Awards on Thursday in a gown that has been in her closet for years: a teal floor-length gown with lace cap sleeves and a belted waist by Jenny Packam. The stunning dress made its debut back in 2012 — over a year before the birth of the couple’s first child, Prince George! — for a gala at the Royal Albert Hall hosted by the British Olympic Association.

Princess Kate completed the look with a matching clutch and a braided updo over six years ago. For Thursday’s event, she wore her hair loose in her signature blowout — but also appeared to use the exact same purse.

Meanwhile, Prince William looked dapper at the Tusk Conservation Awards in a classic tuxedo and black bow tie, accented with a red poppy worn in remembrance of those who have lost their lives in war.

Kate, 36, has never shied away from reusing a favorite outfit. In fact, it’s her go-to move when she attends weddings in an effort to never upstage the bride and groom on their big day. In September for the wedding of her pal Sophie Carter, the royal sported a cornflower blue Catherine Walker & Co coat dress that she previously wore when she arrived in Berlin with Prince William and their two eldest children, Prince George and Princess Charlotte, during their July 2017 tour of Poland and Germany.

At the May wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, she appeared to pull an epic royal rewear with an off-white structured-collared coat dress. In July 2015, Kate wore a very similar piece to Princess Charlotte‘s christening. She pulled out the ensemble again at the Queen’s official birthday celebrations, Trooping the Colour, in 2016.

Kate also has some trusty pieces for casual outings, including the Penelope Chilvers long tassel boots she’s been wearing for 14 years.

“It’s great to see the Duchess wearing the first boots we made for her in 2004 – 10 years on,” Chilvers previously told PEOPLE. “The boots only get better with age. She looks fabulous in them.”

The Tusk Conservation Awards took place at Banqueting House, in London, where Will and Kate enjoyed a reception to introduce them to nominees in the annual awards and supporters of the conservation charity.

William has been an active supporter of Tusk for many years and it was one of his formal patronages, announced in 2005, shortly after he started his public life. Tusk has been at the forefront of fighting the illegal wildlife trade and the annual Tusk Conservation Awards mark the achievements of extraordinary people who protect Africa’s natural heritage.