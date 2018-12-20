Kate Middleton Recycled a Bubblegum Pink Dress from 7 Years Ago for the Queen's Christmas Lunch

Kate Middleton‘s latest look is a blast from her fashion past!

When the royal mom of three made her way to the Queen’s annual Christmas luncheon at Buckingham Palace on Tuesday, onlookers got only a glimpse of her outfit as she sat in the passenger’s seat of the car. But the bubblegum pink hue of her dress was hard to ignore – and easy to recognize!

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

From the bright shade, long sleeves and details around the neckline, it appears Kate recycled an outfit by Stella McCartney that she wore to Prince Philip‘s 90th birthday party – all the way back in June 2011.

Princess Kate, 36, freshened up the piece for Wednesday’s event with a pair of pearl drop earrings and her signature bouncy blowout. Although she is known to embrace greens and reds around this time of year, the pink choice was one of her less outwardly festive ensembles.

RELATED: Queen of Royal Rewears! See All of Kate Middleton’s Best Recycled Outfits

Joe Giddens/PA Images via Getty Images

Kate Middleton in 2011 REX/Shutterstock

Kate Middleton in 2011 REX/Shutterstock

The royal is no stranger to rewearing pieces that are already in her closet, but the pink dress is not even the oldest item that is still being used. No piece from Kate’s wardrobe has seen as much rotation as her favorite go-to shoes, her trusty Penelope Chilvers long tassel boots. They made their latest appearance when the royal returned to public duty from her maternity leave in October, but the shoes have been seen on Kate since 2004!

Shutterstock (3); Getty

Can’t get enough of PEOPLE’s Royals coverage? Sign up for our newsletter to get the latest updates on Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle and more!

But Kate wasn’t the only one at the annual holiday get-together who pulled a royal rewear. Meghan Markle opted for a dress with a high ruffled neckline that eagle-eyed fans realized was a piece that the Duchess of Sussex had worn nearly three years ago.

During a January 2016 segment on Today, Meghan appeared to chat about winter fashion trends alongside host Savannah Guthrie while wearing the same outfit. In the video, the details of her Erdem dress can be seen, including the colorful floral pattern and sheer long sleeves. She paired the dress with black tights and boots for the talk show gig.

Meghan Markle attends Christmas lunch

Meghan Markle on Today in 2016 NBC Today

RELATED: See All the Members of the Royal Family Arriving for the Queen’s Annual Christmas Lunch

Members of the British royal family gathered for an annual Christmas lunch at Buckingham Palace ahead of Queen Elizabeth‘s visit to Sandringham for the holiday. Meghan first attended last year as Harry’s fiancée.

They joined more than 50 royal family members for lunch at the palace, including the Queen’s husband Prince Philip, Princess Beatrice, Prince Charles and Princess Anne.