Kate freshened up her ensemble with a new halo headpiece and earrings that previously belonged to Princess Diana

Kate Middleton Recycles Her Outfit From Two Major Royal Occasions: a Christening and a Wedding!

KING'S LYNN, ENGLAND - JULY 05: Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, carries Princess Charlotte of Cambridge as they arrive at the Church of St Mary Magdalene on the Sandringham Estate for the Christening of Princess Charlotte of Cambridge on July 5, 2015 in King's Lynn, England. (Photo by Matt Dunham - WPA Pool /Getty Images) TOPSHOT - Princess Charlotte and Britain's Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge leave the wedding ceremony of Britain's Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and US actress Meghan Markle at St George's Chapel, Windsor Castle, in Windsor, on May 19, 2018. (Photo by Ben STANSALL / POOL / AFP) (Photo credit should read BEN STANSALL/AFP via Getty Images) LONDON, ENGLAND - APRIL 25: Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge attends the Service of Commemoration and Thanksgiving at Westminster Abbey, commemorating Anzac Day on April 25, 2022 in London, England. (Photo by Mark Cuthbert/UK Press via Getty Images)

Kate Middleton is proving once again why she's the queen of royal rewears.

In a surprise outing on Monday, the Duchess of Cambridge joined husband Prince William in honoring Australians and New Zealanders killed in war at the Anzac Day Service of Commemoration and Thanksgiving at Westminster Abbey. Kate, 40, stepped out in a cream-colored coat dress by Alexander McQueen (her wedding gown designer!) for the occasion — and there's a reason why the outfit looks so familiar.

Kate debuted the piece back in 2015 at the christening of daughter Princess Charlotte, who will turn 7 on May 2. For the big day, the royal mom — who has worn off-white to all three of her children's baptisms — paired the ensemble with a white fascinator featuring floral details.

kate william christening 2015 Prince George, Prince William and Kate Middleton at Princess Charlotte's christening in 2015 | Credit: Chris Jackson - WPA Pool / Getty Images

Kate also has the same dress in a pale yellow color, which she wore to the 2018 wedding of her brother-in-law Prince Harry to Meghan Markle. She accessorized the piece with beige heels and a hat featuring yellow flowers underneath the side-tilted brim for the affair, where she helped wrangle the young bridal party.

To add a new sparkle to her ensemble at the Anzac Day service, Kate debuted a new halo headpiece featuring a black bow in the back, which was accentuated by her black clutch and heels.

Kate also sported pearl and diamond earrings that previously belonged to her late mother-in-law, Princess Diana. Given to Diana as a wedding present from Collingwood jewelers, the gorgeous pearl earrings are now part of Kate's collection.

TOPSHOT - Princess Charlotte and Britain's Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge leave the wedding ceremony of Britain's Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and US actress Meghan Markle at St George's Chapel, Windsor Castle, in Windsor, on May 19, 2018. (Photo by Ben STANSALL / POOL / AFP) (Photo credit should read BEN STANSALL/AFP via Getty Images) Princess Charlotte and Kate Middleton in 2018 | Credit: BEN STANSALL/AFP via Getty Images)

Both Kate and Prince William, 39, sported red poppy pins, an artificial flower that has been used since 1921 to commemorate military members who have died in war.

The poppy symbol is believed to have come from the poem "In Flanders Fields" by John McCrae, a poem about World War I. The opening stanza reads:

In Flanders fields the poppies blow

Between the crosses, row on row,

That mark our place; and in the sky

The larks, still bravely singing, fly

Scarce heard amid the guns below.

Prince William, Duke of Cambridge and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge leave after a Service Of Commemoration and Thanksgiving as part of the ANZAC day services at Westminster Abbey Kate Middleton and Prince William | Credit: Eamonn M. McCormack/Getty Images