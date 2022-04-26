Kate Middleton Recycles Her Outfit From Two Major Royal Occasions: a Christening and a Wedding!
Kate Middleton is proving once again why she's the queen of royal rewears.
In a surprise outing on Monday, the Duchess of Cambridge joined husband Prince William in honoring Australians and New Zealanders killed in war at the Anzac Day Service of Commemoration and Thanksgiving at Westminster Abbey. Kate, 40, stepped out in a cream-colored coat dress by Alexander McQueen (her wedding gown designer!) for the occasion — and there's a reason why the outfit looks so familiar.
Kate debuted the piece back in 2015 at the christening of daughter Princess Charlotte, who will turn 7 on May 2. For the big day, the royal mom — who has worn off-white to all three of her children's baptisms — paired the ensemble with a white fascinator featuring floral details.
Kate also has the same dress in a pale yellow color, which she wore to the 2018 wedding of her brother-in-law Prince Harry to Meghan Markle. She accessorized the piece with beige heels and a hat featuring yellow flowers underneath the side-tilted brim for the affair, where she helped wrangle the young bridal party.
To add a new sparkle to her ensemble at the Anzac Day service, Kate debuted a new halo headpiece featuring a black bow in the back, which was accentuated by her black clutch and heels.
Kate also sported pearl and diamond earrings that previously belonged to her late mother-in-law, Princess Diana. Given to Diana as a wedding present from Collingwood jewelers, the gorgeous pearl earrings are now part of Kate's collection.
Both Kate and Prince William, 39, sported red poppy pins, an artificial flower that has been used since 1921 to commemorate military members who have died in war.
The poppy symbol is believed to have come from the poem "In Flanders Fields" by John McCrae, a poem about World War I. The opening stanza reads:
In Flanders fields the poppies blow
Between the crosses, row on row,
That mark our place; and in the sky
The larks, still bravely singing, fly
Scarce heard amid the guns below.
The royal family proudly wears their pins when they honor armed forces who sacrificed their lives.