Kate Middleton Recycles Her Pink Sundress in New Photo Just Released by the Palace

Kate Middleton has once again proved she’s the queen of the royal rewear!

The mother of three, 37, appeared on the children’s show Blue Peter in June to announce a competition for viewers to design a sculpture to go in her Back to Nature garden. The contest winner was announced on Thursday night’s episode of the show, and Kensington Palace released a behind-the-scenes photo of Kate making the tough decision.

The snap, shared on social media, shows Kate with Ben from the Royal Horticultural Society and George Hassall as they check out the options. The winning entry’s sculpture appears in the latest installation of Kate’s garden at RHS Wisley.

Royal fans were quick to recognize Kate’s outfit — it’s the same pink midi-length sundress by L.K. Bennett she wore in July for a family day outdoors supporting Prince William and Prince Harry as they played in a charity polo match. The Duchess of Cambridge looked lovely as she chased around son Prince Louis, 1, and watched Prince George, 6, and Princess Charlotte, 4, kick around a soccer ball before retreating to the car for a picnic. Meghan Markle also attended the match, bringing along son Archie, born May 6, for his first public outing.

Kate’s appearance on the longest-running kids’ TV show in the world, which premiered in 1958, was part of her ongoing campaign to help encourage kids to enjoy the outdoors.

Kate said she encourages her three children to spend time outside whatever the weather, believing “it encourages creativity, confidence.”

“Even a short amount of time — 10 to 15 minutes outside — makes a huge difference to both physical well-being but also to our mental well-being,” she said during an interview on CBBC’s Blue Peter.

In a charming segment with Blue Peter presenter Lindsay Russell that aired in June, Kate took part in a race to build a den, helped some kids create innovative plant pots by upcycling some old Wellington boots and joined in a hunt for creatures like newts and frogspawn in a pond.

She declared that pond-dipping is “massively up my street,” and she joined some of the schoolchildren at Westminster City Council’s Paddington Recreation Ground to build a den that mirrors one in her Back to Nature garden that was such a hit at Chelsea Flower Show in May.

Her garden evolved as it is moved to Hampton Court Palace’s flower show in July and then onto Wisley in the fall, a royal source says. It will permanently stay at Wisley.