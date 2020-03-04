Kate Middleton Recycles Her 15-Year-Old Boots for Day on the Farm with Prince William

Image zoom Prince William and Kate Middleton Samir Hussein/WireImage

Kate Middleton and Prince William recently took their children for a fun trip to the farm, and now they’re enjoying farm life with a group of kids in Ireland as they continue their royal tour on Wednesday.

After visiting a pair of charities earlier in the day, the country-loving royal parents headed to the rural area of County Meath, 20 miles west of Dublin, to learn more about new thinking in sustainable farming. They also heard more about food production and the environment.

Kate wore a jacket from classic Irish brand Dubarry, skinny jeans and a pair of riding boots she’s actually been sporting for more than 15 years. Kate seems to favor a particular pair of tall brown equestrian boots, dubbed the Long Tassel Boot, from Penelope Chilvers.

She’s kept them in her rotation since 2004 (before she was technically a royal), proving the style’s timeless nature. Adorned with a fringe tassel (per the shoe’s name), her go-to pair features a sleek, slender silhouette in a dark brown shade.

Image zoom Prince William and Kate Middleton Samir Hussein/WireImage

William’s father Prince Charles has shown a longterm interest in farming — especially organic agriculture. So when his son turned up at a farm in Ireland, locals were especially delighted he was following suit.

“Farming is a bit like the royal family — where it’s handed in from one generation to another,” says Liam Herlihy, chairman of Teagasc authority, which runs the research farm in County Meath.

RELATED: Kate Middleton Rewears Cream Coat from Her Pre-Royal Dating Years with Prince William

William and Kate are seeing the latest developments in beef farming during their visit. And they’re set to see three cows with twin calves — which is said to be quite unusual.

Image zoom Kate Middleton Aaron Chown/Pool/Getty

“Ireland is a grass-based country and we do a lot in beef production and it’s important we do that in harmony with the environment,” Herlihy told reporters. “The countryside is looking well and farmers take good care of their animals and it’s important to showcase the manner in which the animals are being treated, and the care for the environment which is hugely important from a sustainability point of view.”

The couple told kids from a nearby school that Prince George, 6, Princess Charlotte, 4, and Prince Louis, 22 months, would love to see their school work.

“They talked about bringing their children over,” teacher Sandra Connolly says.

The excited children from Kiltale primary school told the royal couple about their healthy eating projects during the visit to Teagasc research farm.

Thaddeus, 11 — whose project was about sustainable farming and agriculture’s effect on greenhouse gas emissions — says, “They said they wanted to bring their kids over soon to show our projects.”

Kate, 38, has made sure a lot of her royal work in recent months has been spent talking about the importance of a good start for young kids, and that the right nutrition can help nurture. She has also been promoting the positive effects of having kids play in the outdoors. Last month, she was given a tour of a farm in Newtownards, Northern Ireland, before she spoke to local parents and grandparents about their experiences of raising young children.

The farm, which is open to visitors, is set on 40 acres of countryside and is home to a variety of animals, including alpacas and lambs.

William, 38, is also keen to learn more about farming, and the best practices to make it sustainable and environmentally-sensitive. He will also one day head up the vast, multi-million dollar Duchy of Cornwall estate when he inherits it from his father Prince Charles.

The couple, who have a country home Anmer Hall, in Norfolk, have been immersing their children in rural life, taking them “lambing” during their spring break. William revealed recently that he, Prince George and Princess Charlotte have been enjoying the farm life.

Image zoom Kate Middleton and Prince William Aaron Chown/Pool/Getty

“We’ve been lambing with the children this week,” William said, according to wire service PA Media. “Charlotte wasn’t sure at first, but George was straight in there. Louis loves the tractors.”

Can’t get enough of PEOPLE‘s Royals coverage? Sign up for our free Royals newsletter to get the latest updates on Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle and more!

“They love seeing the lambs and feeding the lambs,” he said before praising Roberts, “Dairy farming — you are all seriously tough!”

Of the couple’s royal tour in Ireland, Herlihy adds: “It’s great from an Irish point of view that we have peace in our land and it’s important that we can celebrate that. And it’s important that they’ve chosen to come here. We speak a lot about Brexit and the issues associated with that but England and Ireland have been long trading partners. The U.K. has always been hugely important from an Irish point of view. It’s important that we continue to nurture and redevelop those relationships as close neighbors.”