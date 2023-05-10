Kate Middleton Recycles a Fan Favorite Outfit from 2019 to Host Buckingham Palace Garden Party

Just days after sporting an ivory gown, stunning headpiece and formal robe for the coronation, Kate Middleton pulled a familiar outfit from her royal closet.

The Princess of Wales, 41, stepped out with her husband, Prince William, on Tuesday to host a Buckingham Palace garden party. Instead of debuting a new ensemble, Princess Kate opted to recycle the light blue Elie Saab top and skirt that she wore to Royal Ascot in 2019. Although she sometimes changes up a past outfit by mixing and matching her accessories, Kate kept many of the details the same — her matching hat with floral detail, a silver clutch and coordinating heels.

But there was one difference: Back in 2019, Kate completed her look with a pair of Kiki Mcdonough blue topaz and diamond drop earrings. Three years later for the garden party, she sported the same brand's Lola Blue topaz and diamond hoop earrings.

Prince William and Kate Middleton, the Prince and Princess of Wales. Jonathan Brady - WPA Pool/Getty

Prince William, 40, also rocked a similar look to the 2019 Royal Ascot outing. At both the garden party and the horse racing event, the Prince of Wales wore a top hat with his morning suit — although he opted for different ties, color coordinating with his wife at the Buckingham Palace event.

While William carried an umbrella at both events, it came in handy at Royal Ascot — the couple were photographed standing under the "brolly," as the Brits call it, to shield themselves from rain.

Weather can be a concert at garden parties as well. Queen Elizabeth once said that the weather "can be a bit of a worry" when it comes to garden parties. "Well, you do rather hope the sun shines as when you invite 8,000 people to have tea on your lawn," she told a teacher at a 2019 gathering.

Kate Middleton and Prince William at Royal Ascot 2019. Mark Cuthbert/UK Press via Getty

From red-carpet gowns and on-duty dresses to reliable blazers and decade-old boots, Princess Kate never shies away from getting some more life out of clothing. The royal is also known for choosing previously worn ensembles when she's a guest at a wedding — a clever trick to make sure she never upstages the bride on her big day.

In a recent royal first, the Princess of Wales stepped out in a rented dress to the December 2022 Earthshot Prize awards ceremony in Boston. Keeping with the event's sustainable theme, guests were asked not to purchase new dresses or suits for the evening.

Kate Middleton in 2019. Samir Hussein/WireImage

Even Princess Kate's coronation gown appears to have taken inspiration from a previous dress she wore.

Kate removed her robe for the official coronation portraits released on Monday, and fans got a better look at her dress by Alexander McQueen (who was also behind her April 2011 wedding gown) — an ivory silk crepe with silver bullion and embroidery featuring rose, thistle, daffodil and shamrock motifs representing the four nations of the U.K.

The coronation dress looked similar to one she wore at the 2019 Diplomatic Corps reception, also by Alexander McQueen, that had a similar neckline and long sleeves.

Prince William and Kate Middleton. Dan Charity - WPA Pool/Getty Images

Royal embroiderer Chloe Savage tells PEOPLE that Princess Kate and Queen Camilla were both involved in the planning of their coronation outfits, making sure they perfectly coordinated for the big day.

"If you noted, all the girls wore floral themes," Savage says.