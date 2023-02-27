Kate Middleton knows how to put a fresh spin on an old outfit!

Attending the Wales vs. England Six Nations rugby match in Cardiff alongside Prince William on Saturday, the Princess of Wales sported a familiar red and white patterned wool coat — last seen as a maternity look.

The distinctive houndstooth design, which features a double-breasted silhouette and oversized red buttons by Catherine Walker & Co., was previously worn by Kate while pregnant with Prince Louis during a tour of Scandinavia in 2018.

Fast forward five years later, and Kate styled it with black opaque tights, black suede ankle boots and a glimpse of a cozy turtleneck sweater when she took to the stands of the Principality Stadium alongside her husband.

Kate Middleton wearing the same Catherine Walker & Co. coat in 2018 and 2023. Matthew Horwood/WPA Pool/Shutterstock; John Rainford/WENN.com

It's not the first time that the British fashion house — a favorite of both Kate's and also her late mother-in-law, Princess Diana — has tweaked some of Kate's maternity outfits in a sustainable effort to increase the potential use.

Kate wore a smart teal coat to the same royal tour of Scandinavia in 2018 while pregnant. Another Catherine Walker & Co. design, the coat with its chic funnel neckline re-emerged the following year at a service Kate attended at St. Mary Magdalene Church in Sandringham. Kate wore it again in 2020 when the couple visited Edinburgh in Scotland to meet frontline workers during the coronavirus pandemic. The coat had clearly been tailored from its original size and shape.

Kate Middleton wearing the same teal Catherine & Walker coat during and post pregnancy. Shutterstock; Wattie Cheung - WPA Pool/Getty Images

Prince William reportedly commented on his wife's choice of red and white ensemble as "diplomatic," as the official color of the England team is white while Wales wears red.

However, Kate's jewelry choice definitely put her firmly on England's side, as she chose a silver rose brooch pinned to the retro coat, in support of England. The brooch was first worn by Kate in a video supporting the women's rugby team in October.

Despite cheering for different teams — Kate took over as patron of the Rugby Football Union in early 2022 while William has been patron of the Welsh Rugby Union since 2016 — the couple united at a pre-match reception to officially open a new suite at the stadium, meeting injured players receiving assistance from the Welsh Rugby Charitable Trust.

Accessorizing with her Mappin & Webb earrings and a white Mulberry top-handle bag, Kate's bold look was also a nod to a similar outfit Diana once wore.

Princess Diana at Princess Eugenie's Christening in 1990. Princess Diana Archive/Getty Images

For the Christening of Princess Eugenie in 1990, Diana opted for a red and white houndstooth cropped jacket with a matching black and white skirt and a wide-brimmed red hat, a look she wore on several other occasions as well.