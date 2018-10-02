Kate Middleton is the queen of the royal rewear, but no piece from her wardrobe has seen as much rotation as her favorite go-to boots.

The mother of three marked the end of her maternity leave on Tuesday when she visited a school in London that exposes children in the city to the great outdoors. She dressed down for the engagement, but remained stylish in an olive green sweater and matching jacket paired with light brown skinny jeans.

Kate finished off her look with her trusty Penelope Chilvers long tassel boots, which she has had in her closet for well over a decade.

“It’s great to see the Duchess wearing the first boots we made for her in 2004 – 10 years on,” Chilvers previously told PEOPLE. “The boots only get better with age. She looks fabulous in them.”

Kate Middleton Tim Rooke/REX/Shutterstock

Kate Middleton Tim Rooke/REX/Shutterstock

Handmade from Spanish leather, the $674 boots are fully lined and feature a Goodyear Welted Commando rubber sole, perfect for navigating rainy London weather. Kate previously wore the boots when she went hiking on a five-hour hike in the Himalayas with Prince William in April 2016 as well as on the royal family’s tour of Canada the same year.

Chris Jackson/Getty

In Nov. 2017, Princess Kate sported her trusty shoes for a similar event, when she visited an elementary school in southwest London to celebrate a campaign to get more gardening opportunities in schools.

Prince William and Kate Middleton in April 2016 REX / SHUTTERSTOCK

IAN VOGLER / DAILY MIRROR / ZUMA

Can’t get enough of PEOPLE’s Royals coverage? Sign up for our newsletter to get the latest updates on Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle and more!

Kate Middleton and Prince William in Sept. 2016 DOMINIC LIPINSKI/PA WIRE/ZUMA PRESS

Kate Middleton in 2004 STEPHEN LOCK / REX USA

Kate, who has been on maternity leave since welcoming Prince Louis in April, joined in on a school session and heard from instructors and teachers about how being around nature can help children’s mental health and development.

The Sayers Croft Forest School and Wildlife Garden, at Paddington Recreation Ground, aims to involve children and the local community in the environment and provide outdoor activity facilities for those who otherwise wouldn’t get to experience them.

The Duchess of Cambridge is visiting @SCTrust Forest School and Wildlife Garden, which gives inner city children a unique opportunity to learn about and engage with the natural world 🍃 pic.twitter.com/GdB9v20r2H — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) October 2, 2018

The 36-year-old royal is set to take part in sporadic engagements during October and through to the end of the year. She will return to her usual busy schedule come January.

Kate didn’t completely disappear from the public eye after welcoming her third child. She joined the royal family to celebrate the wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle in May, stepped out again in June for Trooping the Colour, and appeared for the first time as a family of five of Louis’ christening in July. She also enjoyed her summer, attending Wimbledon twice in one weekend and cheering on William at his charity polo match while her two eldest kids goofed off in the grass.