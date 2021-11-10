Kate Middleton Reconnects with Holocaust Survivors She Photographed as Remembrance Week Continues

The Duchess of Cambridge honored World War II's fallen service members and survivors on Wednesday at the launch of the Imperial War Museum's Second World War and Holocaust Galleries in London

Kate Middleton had a poignant reunion on Wednesday.

The Duchess of Cambridge, 39, spent the afternoon with two people she photographed as part of a project to highlight survivors of the Holocaust: Steven Frank and Yvonne Bernstein, who Kate captured with their grandchildren as part of the photo memorial that she unveiled in February 2020 on the 75th anniversary of the Second World War.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

For Wednesday's visit, she opted for an appropriately muted and military-inspired white and navy blouse to complement her navy pants, suede heels and calf-length duster, which was topped off with with a poppy Remembrance pin.

Her pictures are featured among 50 photographs in the Generations: Portraits of Holocaust Survivors exhibition at the Imperial War Museum.

Kate Middleton Credit: Tim P. Whitby/Getty

In its Holocaust Galleries, where the museum tells the individual stories of some of the six million Jewish people murdered by the Nazis, there are more than 2,000 photos, books, artworks, letters and personal belongings to help catalog peoples' stories.

"We are honoured to host Her Royal Highness The Duchess of Cambridge at IWM today, and to witness her launching our new Second World War and The Holocaust Galleries," IWM's Director-General Diane Lees said in a statement. "Formally opening these Galleries, which are dedicated to improving understanding of two of the most devastating conflicts and genocides in human history, a day before the world stands together to remember those who have fallen in war, is incredibly poignant for us. Given that this period will sadly soon pass out of living memory, we want these Galleries to preserve the stories of our veterans, our eyewitnesses and our survivors, and ensure that we never forget what they experienced."

Kate's visit to officially open the Holocaust Galleries and the Second World War Galleries and came in the week that Britain remembers those who have been lost or have suffered because of wartime.

Kate Middleton at Imperial War Museum Credit: ARTHUR EDWARDS/POOL/AFP via Getty

The Duchess began her visit at the Second World War Galleries, which display over 1,500 collection items from 80 countries to help bring to life the impact the war had on millions of people. There she was invited to try her hand at cracking the code on a recreated Enigma machine, following in the footsteps of her grandmother, whose wartime service saw her working at the Second World War Government Code and Cypher School in Bletchley Park.

She was then taken to the Holocaust Gallery, where key exhibits, such as a V1 rocket and a box from the secret Oneg Shabbat archive of the Warsaw Ghetto, were shown to her.

Kate Middleton Credit: Tim P. Whitby/Getty

She also spoke with photographer Tom Hunter who showed her his portrait of Harry Spiro BEM. Spiro survived numerous death marches and concentration camps and arrived in Britain as one of the Windermere Children — some of whom the Duchess met in the Lake District in September.

Leading photographer Jillian Edelstein and the subject of her portrait, John Hajdu MBE, who survived the Holocaust in Hungary, was also introduced to Kate. The photo captures Hajdu with a small teddy bear 'Teddy,' which he took into the Budapest Ghetto, then traveled with from Hungary to the U.K. as a wartime refugee.

Kate Middleton at Imperial War Museum Credit: ARTHUR EDWARDS/POOL/AFP via Getty