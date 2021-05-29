Kate Middleton Receives First Dose of COVID Vaccine: 'I’m Hugely Grateful'

The Duchess of Cambridge received her first shot on Friday, after returning home from Scotland

Kate Middleton has gotten her first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

On Saturday morning, Kate, 39, shared that she received her first dose of the vaccine on Friday, after returning home following her and Prince William's royal tour of Scotland.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"Yesterday I received my first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine at London's Science Museum. I'm hugely grateful to everyone who is playing a part in the rollout - thank you for everything you are doing," she wrote on the official The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge social media accounts.

Kate wore a casual top and a pair of jeans to receive the shot at the London Science Museum — which is a short drive from Kensington Palace, where she and her husband live with their three children.

Last November, it was revealed that William contracted COVID-19 last spring. His father Prince Charles, 72, also contracted the virus. A source told The Sun newspaper at the time that William was hit "pretty hard by the virus." He quarantined at his country home, Anmer Hall in Norfolk, along with his family, and was seen by royal doctors there.

Unlike his father, who revealed he had contracted the virus last March, William didn't reveal his illness at the time as he didn't want to alarm the public that he had also fallen ill.

Charles and his wife Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, have already had their COVID-19 vaccinations, as has Queen Elizabeth, who received her second one in March before her first public appearance of the year.

Get the premiere issue of PEOPLE Royals for glamorous new photos and inside stories royals fans haven't seen or read elsewhere! Subscribe at peopleroyals.com/launch

Prince William, Duke of Cambridge and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge arrive to host NHS Charities Together and NHS staff at a unique drive-in cinema to watch a special screening of Disney’s Cruella at the Palace of Holyroodhouse on day six of their week-long visit to Scotland on May 26, 2021 in Edinburgh, Scotland Kate Middleton and Prince William at the Palace of Holyroodhouse | Credit: Chris Jackson/Getty

Kate and William recently returned home following their trip to Scotland.

In order to show her appreciation to all the people that the couple met, the royal mom — who has a degree in art history from the University of St. Andrews — shared an impressive sketch of the couple's college town where they met and fell in love on a thank you note.