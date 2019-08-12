Kate Middleton Receives Her Most Epic Bow Yet from Adorable Little Girl — See Her Reaction!

Someone was clearly practicing her bow before meeting Kate Middleton!

The mom of three is used to receiving curtsies, but one little girl took her royal greeting to the next level at Kate and Prince William‘s charity sailing race on Thursday. After handing Kate a bouquet of flowers, she deeply lowered her head while dramatically throwing back her arms. To make things even cuter, the girl was sporting whimsical face paint resembling a unicorn (Princess Charlotte, who also has an affinity for the mythical horses, would definitely approve!) and a popsicle patterned dress.

Kate, 37, was clearly impressed by the bow, bending down to talk to the girl with a huge grin.

Both Kate and Prince William are known for squatting down to get on children’s eye level while speaking with them, especially with their own kids — Prince George, 6, Princess Charlotte, 4, and Prince Louis, 1. In fact, the move inspired Anne Hathaway to do the same thing with her own son.

Image zoom Karwai Tang/WireImage

Image zoom Kate Middleton Karwai Tang/WireImage

RELATED: Kate Middleton Just Wore Shorts for the First Time as a Royal!

Kate was all smiles throughout the day at sea, despite her team being disqualified during the second race for starting too early.

During the prize-giving ceremony, Kate graciously collected a giant wooden spoon — the prize designated for the captain whose team finished last. She laughed and buried her face in her hands as she collected the prize.

Image zoom Kate Middleton and Prince William Chris Jackson/Getty

Image zoom Kate Middleton Press Association via AP

Can’t get enough of PEOPLE’s Royals coverage? Sign up for our newsletter to get the latest updates on Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle and more!

The event marked the couple’s first public appearance since returning from their family vacation in Mustique, where they spent Prince George‘s 6th birthday. They were both sporting tans from their tropical getaway. And to make the outing even more fun, they brought George and Princess Charlotte with them!

Image zoom Princess Charlotte Karwai Tang/WireImage

Image zoom Prince George Karwai Tang/WireImage

The royal siblings, who rode in a boat with their grandparents, Mike and Carole Middleton, wore lifejackets (George also sported an adorable captain’s hat!) as they watched their parents’ race. Prince Louis was also on the Isle of Wight for the event, likely in the care of the family’s trusted nanny, Maria Teresa Turrion Borrallo.