The Duchess of Cambridge commemorated her milestone birthday with three official portraits through Kensington Palace

Kate Middleton Receives Well Wishes from the Royal Family as She Celebrates Her 40th Birthday

Kate Middleton is feeling the birthday love!

On Sunday, the Duchess of Cambridge turned 40 and received a selection of birthday wishes from members of her family on social media.

On Instagram, the official account for the Royal Family shared images of Kate alongside Queen Elizabeth, as well as a throwback shot of the royal with her young kids, among others.

"Wishing The Duchess of Cambridge a very happy 40th birthday today!" the Royal Family wrote alongside the series of shots.

Meanwhile, over on the Clarence House official Instagram, Prince Charles and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, shared their own tribute to Kate as well.

This year, Kate will spend her birthday privately amid the ongoing surge in COVID-19 cases across the U.K. Last year, she celebrated her 39th birthday with a tea party hosted by her husband Prince William and their children at their country home, Anmer Hall, in Norfolk.

The Duchess of Cambridge is "flourishing," a royal insider told PEOPLE ahead of Kate's 40th birthday. "She has really come into her own."

Earlier this week, Kate commemorated her milestone birthday when Kensington Palace released three special new portraits of the royal. The photos, which were taken in November at London's Kew Gardens by photographer Paolo Roversi, are worthy of a future Queen.

In one black-and-white image, Kate delivers a vintage vibe in an elegant chiffon gown. Her traditional side profile pose shows off her diamond and pearl drop earrings, which belonged to Princess Diana. Her iconic sapphire engagement ring, which also belonged to her late mother-in-law, is also on display. Instead of her signature bouncy blowout, she opts for more refined curls.

Kate goes for full-on glam in the second photo that shows the beaming royal in a one-shoulder, red satin dress with a dramatic sleeve and pockets. She accessorizes the look with diamond earrings from Queen Elizabeth's collection.