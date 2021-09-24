Kate Middleton Shares Personal Tweet Reacting to Killing of 28-Year-Old London Teacher Sabina Nessa

Sabina Nessa was killed while walking through a park to a pub five minutes from her south London home

Kate Middleton shared that she is "saddened" by the murder of 28-year-old London primary school teacher Sabina Tessa.

In a personal tweet on Kate and Prince William's shared Twitter account, noted by the "C" for Catherine at the end, the royal mom of three said, "I am saddened by the loss of another innocent young woman on our streets. My thoughts are with Sabina's family and friends, and all those who have been affected by this tragic event."

Last week, Nessa left her south London home to make the five-minute walk to her local pub when she was murdered, London's Metropolitan Police said in a statement Thursday. Authorities believe Nessa was murdered while walking through a park in the city's Greenwich borough toward the pub, where she was meeting a friend.

The teacher's body was found near a community center within the park the next evening.

"Sabina's journey should have taken just over five minutes but she never made it to her destination," Detective Inspector Joe Garrity said in a press release Thursday. "We know the community are rightly shocked by this murder — as are we — and we are using every resource available to us to find the individual responsible."

In an interview with ITV, Nessa's cousin Zubel Ahmed said his family was devastated.

"[She was] truly the most kind, caring person out there," Ahmed said of his cousin. "I don't understand how someone can do this, I really don't. It's a big, big loss to our family."

Two unnamed men have been arrested in connection with Nessa's murder, according to the Metro Police. The department also released images pulled from CCTV of another man investigators would like to speak with, requesting the public's help in identifying him.

In March, the Duchess of Cambridge, 39, made a private visit to the memorial honoring Sarah Everard, a 33-year-old woman whose remains were found over a week after she disappeared in London.

"She wanted to pay her respects to Sarah and her family," a royal source tells PEOPLE. "She remembers what it felt like to walk around London at night."